Woman who kissed King Charles says she asked him: ‘May I have a kiss?

King Charles III graciously accepted kisses from overwhelmed fans who lined Buckingham Palace to catch a glimpse of him and pay their respects to the late Queen.

The new king was warmly received as he took the time to speak to the public on Friday afternoon as he walked slowly to the front gates of the palace.

He got out of his Bentley and moved through the crowd of thousands, stopping to shake hands and talk to people who had been waiting all morning for him to arrive.

Janny Assiminios was so overcome with emotion that she reached out and grabbed the king’s face before pulling him towards her for a kiss on the cheek.

While the act could be considered a violation of royal protocol, Charles was merciful at the time and appeared to be thanking her.

Moments later, a second woman kissed his outstretched hand as he passed.

Ms. Assiminios later told CNN that she had asked the king’s permission before kissing his cheek.

“To see him in front of me, I couldn’t believe it,” she said with a grin after the kiss.

“I said to him, ‘Can I kiss you?” and he said ‘Well,’ so I grabbed him… I’m very, very glad I got to see him and kiss him.”

The king became more emotional as the audience cheered ‘God Save The King’.

In emotional scenes, an impromptu rendition of the national anthem broke out as the Royal Standard was hoisted over Buckingham Palace for the first time of his reign.

He did his best to address as many people in the crowd as possible and received a single rose from one of the many benefactors who brought flowers for the occasion.

In total, he spent 12 minutes with the audience outside the palace gates.

Film director Raynald Leconte, 47, who is from New York, said he was lucky enough to speak with the King and Queen Consort outside Buckingham Palace.

“It was quite a moment,” he said. ‘I said, ‘congratulations”. He said, “Thank you so much.” And to his wife I wished her the best of luck and she said, “Thank you very much.” I think she said, “I’ll need it.”

Among the crowd, retired Hertfordshire’s Ammar Al-Baldawi, 64, said: ‘It was impressive, moving, a good move to come to the crowd.

“I think the royal family needs to communicate with the people there now. These are real loyalists here and it’s nice to see him back in charge and in charge of the family and the Crown, which is reassuring.”

Queen Consort Camilla arrived at Buckingham Palace with Charles, but kept his distance as he greeted the audience and accepted their good wishes.

She returned to his side to appreciate the bouquets of flowers and handwritten notes left at the palace gates.

Police had cleared the crowd from the main gate of Buckingham Palace at about 1:30 p.m. in anticipation of the king’s visit, with officers creating a 30-foot path between the crowd and the bouquets of flowers.

Charles and his wife Camilla landed at RAF Northolt just after 1.30pm after leaving Balmoral, where they spent the night after running to the late Queen’s bedside.

The king will meet Prime Minister Liz Truss this afternoon, before giving a televised address to the nation at 6 p.m.

Members of the royal family had made an urgent effort to be with the frail monarch as her health deteriorated yesterday.

The Firm made an announcement of her ‘peaceful’ death at 6:30 pm in Balmoral, which is considered one of her favorite residences. She and her late husband, Prince Philip, often spent summers there.

Prince William – who now bears the title of Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge – left Balmoral just before 1 p.m. and will travel back to Windsor to join his family for the accession council, Kensington Palace said.

Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, still reside at the estate.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was held so widely,” Charles said in a statement Thursday evening.

Charles spent much of the day with his mother after catching the royal helicopter with his wife Camilla from Dumfries House in Ayrshire.

His younger sister Princess Anne was already in Balmoral after royal duties also brought her to Scotland.

They were joined by other senior members of the royal family, including Her Majesty’s other two children, Andrew and Edward, and Prince William.

The family rushed to the Queen’s Scottish residence after an unprecedented statement from her doctors revealed they were “concerned” about her health and were keeping her under medical supervision.

Charles becomes monarch at age 73, almost half a decade older than the Queen was when she was in the same position.

He is likely to launch a radical overhaul of the monarchy in the wake of his mother’s death, after often talking about a slimmed-down front line.

