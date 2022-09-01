Woman who killed disabled bystander in NYC hit-and-run actually targeting her boyfriend’s sister 

A New York woman accused of mowing down a disabled man as she drove her car down the sidewalk was actually aiming at her “abusive” ex-boyfriend’s sister, her lawyer said Wednesday.

A victim of prolonged domestic violence at the hands of her ex-lover, 26-year-old hit-and-run girl Kiani Phoenix spent 18 months in a mental institution due to her trauma, her attorney Melvin Kornberg told the US Attorney General’s Office. Daily news.

“The root of this whole situation starts with the attack on her,” the lawyer told the newspaper. “She had no intention of killing this man in any way.”

Phoenix received a blistering beating at the hand from the boyfriend’s sister when the two bumped into each other at a Far Rockaway bodega Saturday morning. The sibling blamed Phoenix because the police were looking for her brother.

“If they had made the arrest months ago, this would never have happened,” Kornberg said. “That’s the catalyst of the fight—the fact that she has these complaints against the brother.”

Kiani Pheonix, 26, (pictured right) was tracked down and arrested on Monday – and is now charged with murder.

Shocking video shows Phoenix behind the wheel of her Honda, Accord climbs the sidewalk after the fight and mows Milton Storch, 59, a disabled man who was driving around using a walker as other bystanders dispersed.

“She is extremely sorry for what happened,” Kornberg told the… New York Post.

Phoenix turned himself in to police Monday and was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and other charges.

Her boyfriend was arrested Tuesday, according to the Post, and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and assaulting a 42-year-old woman whom Kornberg said was Phoenix’s mother.

The 26-year-old woman in the red wig, center, followed Phoenix to her car where she repeatedly hit her

After her red wig was ripped off her head, the woman continued to punch her rival through the driver’s side window

He was also charged with two assaults, theft and violating his restraining order, sources told the Post.

Police said on Saturday Storch had been hit, but Phoenix had aimed at the other woman – a woman she had argued with leading up to the fatal collision.

‘How do you measure how traumatized someone is?’ Kornberg told the Post. “If you take a woman who has been abused, who has been beaten and beaten multiple times, you can’t measure the effect.”

His client filed a domestic violence complaint against her ex-lover, claiming that he beat her, once so badly that he broke her ankle, Kornberg said. The man continued to ignore restraining orders issued by the court, preventing him from being near her.

Kornberg said his client is experiencing panic attacks from her past trauma and had to be hospitalized after her arrest, the news said.

The feud between Phoenix and the man’s sister, which was captured on surveillance cameras – both inside and outside the Queens bodega where it began – shows a war of words between the two women that escalates into one blow in seconds and then the brutal death of the man. disabled man.

The clip, captured by a nearby security camera, shows the vehicle suddenly lurching forward, urging bystanders to disperse – Storch, however, who needed a walker to get around, was unable to pull away in time and was eventually hit

Storch was sitting on his walker outside the Rohan Deli at 601 Beach 20 Street in Far Rockaway enjoying the morning sun just after 7 a.m. on Saturday when he senselessly walked away.

The video shows that the fight between Phoenix started at the potato chip rack in the front of the bodega. The sister, who was wearing sports shorts, a black tank top and a bright red wig, is seen in the footage pointing and yelling at the smaller Phoenix, who is wearing a yellow fluorescent onesie, who leans forward as she hands it back.

In the recording, Phoenix leaves, but is stopped by the other, larger woman. She pulls on the woman’s bag and follows her out of the store.

The video continues outside the corner shop again and shows Storch sitting on his walkway as the two women throw windmill blasts at each other while holding each other’s hair.

Milton Storch, 59, who needs a walker to get around due to a buildup of fat in his legs, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Saturday

During the scuffle, Phoenix appears to be trying to get into her car, but settles to exchange blows with the other woman.

The ensuing frenzy saw the suspect pull off her opponent’s wig as they fight for the black Honda, both throwing haymakers with deadly intent.

When Phoenix finally gets into her car, the other woman, who appears to be the aggressor, circles around to the driver’s side of the car to throw punches through the driver’s side window.

Several men on the side path make futile attempts to break up the women until the driver of the black sedan, Phoenix, starts the car, backs up a bit, and then heads onto the curb where her tormentor is standing.

Storch appears to be looking the other way as pedestrians on the sidewalk disperse and the woman drives down the sidewalk.

He turns his head just in time to see the car wedge him and wedge him between the vehicle and the front of the bodega.

Phoenix then reverses, drives back onto the road, stops at a stop sign, and slowly drives away.

“This whole case was caused by the woman who attacked her both in the bodega and in her car, as can be seen on the video tape,” the lawyer told the Daily News. ‘And the prosecutor has the audacity to call’ [the boyfriend’s sister] a victim in this case.’

Storch was taken to St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“He couldn’t have done much – he couldn’t move fast,” a neighbor Tatiyana Temple told the Daily News. “I’ve watched the video so many times today and I’m like, this is crazy.”

Another man who was also beaten was taken to the same hospital, but he is expected to recover.

Storch, who lived in the area, often hung out in the area and suffered from limited mobility due to a buildup of fat in his legs, his roommate, Jose Rodriguez, told the Daily News. He had to use the walker to get around.

“I thought he was with his girlfriend or something, so I wasn’t too worried,” Rodriguez told the newspaper. “When I found out what had happened, I was frozen.”

Prior to Phoenix’s arrest Monday, neighbors mourned the loss of Storch, a neighbor who frequented the deli just blocks from his home to buy candy and his favorite Zebra Cakes.

A neighbor said she was shocked by his death.

“I cried because I couldn’t believe it when my husband told me,” she told local news channel Pix11, adding: “That didn’t have to happen to someone who had nothing to do with arguing. To be mowed innocently? I don’t know.’

Another neighbor, Tatiyana Temple, who lives near the sandwich shop, told The Daily News: “People are just crazy and evil — like, what in your head tells you to get in your car and run over someone?”

Aside from claiming Storch’s life, the incident also saw a 36-year-old man injured, sustaining injuries to his back, officials said. The intended target, which could be seen in the images of the fight with the suspect, was meanwhile unharmed.

“This defendant is charged with killing an innocent man on the sidewalk and injuring another victim in an attempt to hurt someone else with her vehicle after a heated argument,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “This defendant’s alleged criminal actions had fatal consequences, and she will now face trial in our courts”