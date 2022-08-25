Woman who is flipping an ‘abandoned hoarder house’ discovers enormous SAFE

An influencer who bought a house undetected in hopes of turning it around has unveiled a host of surprising items she discovered in a huge on-site safe – including weapons, “blackmail” photos and rare coins.

Tiffany Mac28, of Los Angeles, California, and her boyfriend Matt were eager to turn over a house and found what they thought was the perfect home in the heart of California.

When the original owner of the house died without a will, the estate put his house up for auction and Tiffany and her boyfriend decided to buy the house without ever seeing it before.

And while they dreamed of turning the “worst house in the neighborhood” into a multi-million dollar offer, they were instead given an “abandoned hoarder house” and had to spend their time sorting through items so horrifying. were that they had to change them to the police.

Tiffany documented the entire experience on her YouTube channel, showing that she viewed the house for the very first time and immediately regretted it.

When the 28-year-old walked into the house, she was confronted with an overpowering odor of urine and dust, both of which festered in the small, air-conditioned space.

The couple was able to barley walk through the collector’s house and were immediately angered by the amount of items, dirt, and even dead animals all over the house, as they paid the estate $20,000 to clean their fixer-upper.

Their fixer-upper was not only filled with piles of garbage and dead animals, it was also the scene of two vaults, one of which had already been opened and searched.

The second safe was in the garage and weighed more than 4,000 pounds.

Before Tiffany even thought of opening the safe, he had to go through the piles of trash inside and outside the house.

Darcy had to dig through piles of trash before she could even get to the vault, let alone open it to discover the treasures inside

She found extremely rare coins and money from the 1960s in the safe, which she says are now worth a lot

Many users speculated that the original owner was involved in something sinister because of the gun ammunition and scrapbook full of hair she found

Tiffany and Matt could tell someone hadn’t opened the safe at one point, but they didn’t think much about it until they got a revealing phone call.

The person on the other line told the couple that their dream restorer had been robbed just a few days before they got the keys.

While the original owner definitely had a knack for preserving the most absurd things, after the couple received the photos of the house prior to the robbery, they knew the thief was looking for something very specific.

A few days later, a suspicious young man who claimed to be the cousin of the original owner approached Tiffany and Matt and asked if he could have everything in the large safe in the garage.

Fearing that someone would try to rob the place again, the couple set to work to open the precious safe.

Every inch of the collector’s house was absolutely hideous and the only treasures the couple could find were the countless items in the vault.

Inside the safe, Tiffany found a bag filled with jewelry, including what appeared to be an engagement ring

While cleaning the garage before opening the safe, Tiffany found animal carcasses

After he finally opened the safe, Tiffany began digging through the treasures.

She showed her more than 1.8 million subscribers the photos of strippers, jewelry, swords, old money and scrapbooks full of photos and human hair that she found in the vault.

At one point, Tiffany even cut the cameras before adding that she couldn’t “legally” show the other items in the vault because she “had to get the authorities involved.”

Despite the mounds of trash and some treasure, the couple kept cleaning the house before discovering that nearly every inch of the house was drenched in rat urine.

Since it was nearly impossible to actually turn the house around, the couple eventually decided to tear down the collector’s house and rebuild it from scratch.

Social media users speculate about the original owner’s more sinister past, with many wondering if he was a murderer

Tiffany revealed the house would be ready in two months, but followers are still on the edge of their seats to learn more about the mysterious items found in the vault.

Meanwhile, social media users speculate about the original owner’s more sinister past.

“Someone’s ID and a strand of hair in that photo album,” said one user.

Another person added, “Why do those pole dancing photos look like a scene from a wolf on Wall Street?”

A user asked, “Is there evidence of a murder!?”

“This was either blackmail or stalking. It was probably a gun or something,” commented another user.

Another user added: “Some comments said a lock of hair, so maybe a kidnapping case.”