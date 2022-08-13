Woman who inspired Madonna’s character in A League of Their Own publicly comes out as gay at age 95

The woman whose baseball career inspired the classic film A League of Their Own came out as gay at age 95.

Maybelle Blair, a former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League player, first opened up about her sexuality while promoting the 1992 Amazon Prime reboot of the film at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

‘I think it’s a great opportunity for these young girl ball players to come’ [to] realize they are not alone and you don’t have to hide,” she said of the new show. “I’ve been hiding for 75, 85 years and this is actually my first time coming out.”

Blair, who also played softball professionally for the Chicago Cardinals in the 1950s (left), inspired Madonna’s character in the beloved 1992 film A League of Their Own (right)

Born in California, Blair was known as “All The Way Mae” when she pitched for the Peoria Redwings in 1948. She inspired Madonna’s character in the original film, who had the same nickname.

The historic athlete played professional softball for the Chicago Cardinals in the 1950s.

Having your own competition is a fictional account of the trials and tribulations of the first female professional baseball league founded during World War II.

Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Rosie O’Donnell co-starred with Madonna in the beloved film, which was directed by Penny Marshall.

There was no gay storyline in the film, although Blair estimates that two-thirds of AAGPBL players were gay in real life.

However, the new adaptation puts a spotlight on the reality of sexuality and race at the time with the inclusion of queer and transgender characters, as well as women of color.

Blair was a consultant for the TV remake which was made by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, who also star in the series.

The former baseball player spoke candidly about struggling with her sexuality growing up, recalling the shame she felt after developing feelings for another girl as a teenager.

The Peoria Redwings was in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League from 1946 to 1951

“I thought, ‘Oh my god, Maybelle, what’s wrong with you?’ Because I was in love with this girl in high school and we ended up having a little thing, you know how you do it,” she said, according to LGBTQ Nation.

“It was really bad because in our day you didn’t dare tell your family or give someone a hint that you were gay,” she added. “It was the most terrible thing in the world.”

Blair explained how joining the AAGPBL and later becoming a professional soccer player was the best thing that could have happened to her.

“I went back to Chicago and joined the team, and I’ll tell you, it was the most amazing time of my life because they asked me to go to a bar,” she recalls. “Well, it turned out to be a gay bar, and I’ve never been happier in my life.”

There was no gay storyline in A League of Their Own, starring Tom Hanks (left) and Rosie O’Donnell (right)

The TV reboot, co-created by Abbi Jacobson (far right), who also stars in the series, highlights the reality of sexuality and race at the moment and features queer and trans characters

Blair was able to talk about her sexuality privately with those she trusted, but she feared she would face discrimination if others discovered the truth.

“I was so afraid in my day that if you came out, we couldn’t do anything. We couldn’t be teachers…we couldn’t even participate in the service,” she said Good morning America. ‘We were [considered] the bad guys, which isn’t true.’

Blair said she struggled with similar fears after coming out during the panel discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

“All of a sudden I blurted that out and I was like, ‘Oh my god, Maybelle, what the hell will your family think of you? You’re queer?’ And I thought, “Oh my god, they’re going to deny me,” she said.

Blair (pictured with the cast of the original film in 2017) recalled going to a gay bar with her Chicago Cardinals teammates, but for years was afraid of coming out publicly

Blair told Good Morning American she was afraid her family would ‘deny’ her after she came out, but they insisted they love her for who she is

“I was glad I said it – but the next day I was really worried about my family until they started talking to me and called me up and said, ‘Don’t worry, Aunt Maybelle, everything is fine, isn’t it? worry about something. We love you just the way you are.”

“And to this day I’m so happy about that,” she added. ‘You have no idea.’

A league of its own celebrated Blair’s coming out by sharing a video of the moment on the official TV show Instagram page.

For most of her life, sports legend Maybelle Blair’s 95-year-old AAGPBL player felt like she needed to hide her authentic self. Today she came out in public for the first time. We couldn’t be happier for her and continue to push for love, acceptance and education on and off the field,” the video read.