Woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago posing as Rothschild heiress says her ex-lover forced her into it

Ukrainian-born Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, accused of disguising herself as Anna de Rothschild

The Ukrainian woman accused of infiltrating Mar-a-Lago and other high society enclaves by posing as a Rothschild heiress says her ex-lover raised in Moscow threatened her with the ruse to make his own to boost finances.

Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, made headlines last month after a Pittsburgh newspaper published a revelation delving into a murky past in which she grew up of unknown origins to roam with America’s former president, all while meeting one of the wealthiest names in the United States. carried history.

Since the story broke, Yashchyshyn has been accused of being everything from a Russian spy to a member of an international crime syndicate, and Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner has also called for an investigation into how someone with such a The former president’s shadowy past is unchecked.

The FBI and Canadian law enforcement have both previously launched investigations into her past and finances, which are ongoing.

But Yashchyshyn — who has passports, driver’s licenses and other IDs by the name of Anna de Rothschild — said the entire ruse was forced on her by her abusive ex-lover, 44-year-old Valeriy Tarasenko, who forced her to fake the identity and infiltrate into high society so that he could support his 18-year-old daughter’s music career.

“I’ve been a hostage,” she told the… Post Gazette this week, which features Tarasenko as a jealous lover who became manipulative and violent when she tried to leave him.

But Tarasenko insists otherwise, saying Yashchyshyn was a “brilliant con man,” in a recent interview with The New York Post. He also said that the two never had a romantic relationship and that he only hired her around 2014 as a nanny for his two daughters.

Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, made headlines after a photo of her posing with Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago was published, along with a story of a storied past of fraud and deception

Federal agents first got wind of Yashchyshyn last winter after Tarasenko filed a criminal complaint accusing her of taking the name Anna de Rothschild to “gain access to politicians” including but not limited to Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham. and Eric Greitens, the former governor of Missouri.

In an affidavit filed in a Miami-Dade court, Tarasenko wrote that Yashchyshyn was “an active member of an international criminal organization.”

In the complaint, Tarasenko included numerous international IDs bearing Yashchyshyn’s face and Anna de Rothschild’s name, including a Florida driver’s license that stated her address as an $18 million estate on San Marco Island.

Tarasenko said Rothschild wasn’t Yashchyshyn’s only powerful alias, claiming she routinely took on others, including Anna Kruger — posing as a member of the Canadian paper and cardboard fortune family — and Inessa Cavalli, of the 500 Italian fashion empire. million dollars.

He also claimed that Yashchyshyn had worked for numerous Russian oligarchs and served Vladamir Putin indirectly.

A Florida driver’s license on which Inna Yashchyshyn is listed under the name Anna de Rothschild

A Canadian passport with the face of Inna Yashchyshyn but the name Anna de Rothschild

A US passport presented as proof with the face of Inna Yashchyshyn and the name Anna de Rothschild

Yashchyshyn vehemently denied the charges, saying in a Canadian court earlier this year that Tarasenko had always threatened her with a legal “nightmare” if she ever left him.

“If I walk away, he will turn my life into a nightmare by filing false legal surprises against me,” she said in court, according to The Post.

Yashchyshyn alleged that Tarasenko forced her to take the false names, open a number of limited liability companies in Miami and Montreal, and impersonate Anna de Rothschild to swindle the powerful from their wealth.

One such company was Rothschild Media Label Inc., which Yashchyshyn said was intended to boost the music career of Tarasenko’s 18-year-old daughter Sofiya, who goes online by Sofiya Rothschild.

“He felt that if Sofiya changed her last name to Rothschild, she would have a better chance of making it big in America,” she told The Post. Yashchyshyn added that Sofiya called her “her aunt, Anna de Rothschild” in public.

Sofiya’s Instagram page goes by the name Sofiya Rothschild and features videos promoting her music, as well as photos of her posing against luxury cars with her face always hidden. Yashchyshyn can be seen next to Sofiya in at least one photo.

Valeriy Tarasenko’s daughter Sofiya is an EDM musician who never shows her face and goes by the name Sofiya Rothschild online

Yashchyshyn (far left) with Sofiya (third from left) in a 2021 Instagram post on the Sofiya Rothschild Instagram page

Yashchyshyn also denied – under oath – ever using false names or breaking any laws.

But plenty of people who attended when she appeared in Mar-a-Lago in May 2021 say she called herself Anna de Rothschild.

“Everyone ate it,” said author and former Wall Street investor John LeFevre, who met Yashchyshyn at Trump’s resort.

LeFevre and other witnesses said Yashchyshyn not only introduced herself as Rothchild, but also discussed plans to open a Formula 1 racetrack in Miami, and shared her thoughts on days growing up in Monaco. Yashchyshyn was actually raised by an Illinois truck driver, according to the Post Gazette.

“It was the near-perfect ruse and she played the part,” LeFevre told the Post Gazette.

However, Yashchyshyn told The Post that she never used fake names in Mar-a-Lago and only went there because a friend of Sofiya invited her. She said she stayed, had lunch and played a round of golf with a family she met from May 1 to May 2, 2021.

It was during that golf session — the same day a $25,000 per capita fundraiser was held at the resort — that she met Trump and the infamous photo was taken.

“I didn’t tell anyone my name and nobody asked for identification,” she told The Post.

Despite her claims, images of the day obtained by the Post Gazette show Yashchyshyn stalling at a driving range in Mar-a-Lago, while a man calls her Anna and jokes that she could afford to spend $1 million. donate for a photo with Trump.

“Anna, you’re a Rothschild – you can pay $1 million for a picture with you and Trump,” the man could be heard saying.