Woman who forced two Thai women into sex slavery weeps in court during appeal

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman who forced two Thai women into sex slavery sobbed in court as lawyers discussed her “good character” during an appeal to overturn her conviction on Wednesday.

Rungnapha Kanbut also wept when the court learned that a disabled family member had experienced significant hardship without her.

Kanbut was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2019 after being found guilty of willfully possessing a slave, exercising property rights over a slave, and handling the proceeds of crime.

Rungnapha Kanbut was found guilty of forcing two women from Thailand into sex slavery by confiscating their passports and burdening them with debt. Photo: AAP / Jeremy Piper

She appeared via video link from prison in the NSW Supreme Court and used a translator to appeal the quashing of her conviction or, failing that, a reduced sentence.

The now approximately 60-year-old was found to have subjected two women to severe assault and prison-like conditions after moving from Thailand to Australia between 2004 and 2005.

When the women arrived in Sydney, Kanbut confiscated their passports and told them to pay off a $45,000 debt each, a jury was told at the first trial.

The women were often forced to work in multiple brothels for up to 12 hours a day, with almost all of their earnings going towards “debts”.

Rungnapha Kanbut (right) leaves the Downing Center District Court in Sydney during her 2019 trial that found her guilty of willfully owning a slave, exercising property rights over a slave and handling the proceeds of crime

Nude photos of the women were also taken and used to exert extra control by threatening their release on the internet, a court heard during the trial.

Ms Kanbut’s attorney David Barrow told a panel of judges that a family member had been diagnosed with autism and suffered from bullying and isolation shortly before she went to prison.

He told the court that the relative remained “completely dependent” on her.

“This is a vulnerable person,” Mr. Barrow said.

Generic photo of an escort in Sydney. brothel prostitute sex worker

Mr Barrow also told the court that testimony about her character was missing from the trial and, if included, could have influenced the jury’s opinion of her.

Entries from a number of people who knew Ms Kanbut in the time after her crimes were “appalled” at the alleged crimes, according to her lawyer.

One of the witnesses described her as a ‘nice and generous woman’.

“Had this material been available it would have painted a very different picture of the suspect,” Mr Barrow said.

Kanbut leaves court during her 2019 trial, which her lawyers say failed to take good character references into account

At the time of sentencing, Judge Nanette Williams said Ms. Kanbut was “not without compassion” for the women, but that she had, in fact, held them in a prison without bars.

“Those who choose to go into slavery reap significant financial benefits at the expense of those who are enslaved,” she said at the time.

One of Ms Kanbut’s victims said she was spat on and bruised by some of her clients, but was told to “put it up until time runs out and kick the client out.”

Ms Kanbut’s second victim reported being forced to serve up to 10 customers a day.

“I will have to live with the scars of these experiences for the rest of my life,” she said.