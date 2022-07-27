Woman who didn’t want to blend in spends £43,000 on plastic surgery

A woman obsessed with plastic surgery has spent £43,400 transforming her body so she can feel ultra confident when she turns 40.

Georgina Epitropou, 39, from Crawley, West Sussex, wanted to transform herself from a normal girl who blended into the background into a confident woman who stood out from the crowd.

After multiple breast surgeries, liposuction, a Brazilian butt lift, filler and Botox, Georgina has spent £43,000 turning herself into a real doll.

With 34KK boobs, Georgina is excited to look and feel amazing in time for her 40th birthday.

Georgina Epitropou, 39, from Crawley, West Sussex, has spent £43,400 changing her body since 2015

She said, ‘My idol is Pam Anderson.

“I’ve been obsessed with her looks ever since I first saw Baywatch and I always knew there was a specific look I wanted to achieve when I started my transformation in 2015.

“I loved the blond hair, the big breasts, the narrow waist and the big butt.

“I wanted to look my best when I was in my thirties.

Pictured: Georgina before embarking on her body transformation journey. She revealed that she wanted to ‘stand out’

Georgina is not unrecognizable from her former self after spending over £40,000 on cosmetic treatments

“I didn’t want to look like everyone else, I wanted to stand out.”

Georgina has spent £43,400 on plastic surgery since the age of 30, including an estimated £15,000 on Botox and fillers.

“I had my first boob job in the UK in 2017, but I’ve always known I wanted them bigger,” she said. ‘In the UK I could only go up to a certain size.’

“So I’ve done the rest of my surgeries abroad because they’re more open-minded. I couldn’t have gotten the look I wanted in this country.’

Left: Georgina front and right, plastic surgery enthusiast now. She had her first breast augmentation surgery in the UK in 2017

Georgina said she was ‘always confident’ and outgoing, but didn’t feel like she was being ‘watched’

Georgina says she has always been outgoing and would experiment with her mother’s makeup from the age of six.

She added: “Although I’ve always been confident, I was just a normal girl and I wasn’t really looked at.

“I just went into the background and I didn’t want my life to look like that.

‘I became fixated on wanting to change my appearance and achieve my dream body.

‘The fixation grew when I became a dancer in 2015. There was also the pressure to look good.

“I’m really happy with the way I look now and I’ve never regretted anything I’ve done.

“I’m definitely pro surgery if it’s to make you feel more confident.

‘If you feel insecure about something and surgery can remedy that, you will have a better quality of life.’

On top of the £43,000 Georgina spent on her transformation, she also has a strict beauty regimen that she follows.

She says she spent £80 a month on her nails and toenails, £300 a month on makeup and £400 every four months on her extensions.

Georgia for. She now spends £300 a month on makeup, £400 every four months on hair extensions and £960 a year on her nails and toenails

In addition to her breast augmentation procedures, Georgina also underwent fat transfer treatments and a Brazilian butt lift

Georgina added: ‘I also get filler and Botox every three months. I get filler in my lips and cheeks and Botox in my face.

“My friends and family always say I don’t need anything else, but they know I just do what I want.

“When I’m outside, I get a lot of attention. Sometimes it’s a mix of comments, but everyone can give their own opinion, so it doesn’t bother me at all.

“Men usually like my looks and women hate it.

“I feel great about turning 40 soon and looking amazing and feeling more confident than ever!”