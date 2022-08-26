Woman who couldn’t poop for over a MONTH reveals her struggles to her TikTok followers

A woman who suffered from intestinal problems and was unable to poop for over a month has revealed her problems TikTok followers and admitted she was suffering from a mysterious illness, which remains undiagnosed, that has kept her in and out of the hospital for treatment.

Cherine Docherty, 39, from Scotland, began documenting her constipation issues on TikTok after she mysteriously developed bowel issues in February 2022.

The 39-year-old is now living with a colostomy bag, which collects waste from the body through an opening made during surgery between the colon and the abdominal wall, after spending months in and out of the hospital seeking treatment for her mysterious woman. disease .

Cherine has shared her poop problems — from looking like she’s “eight months pregnant” to her ostomy pouch bursting — with her more than 244,000 followers.

She has been praised for her candid videos describing her struggles and doctor visits that leave her just as confused as when she walked in.

She went viral in July when she posted a video captioned, “Day 34 of not doing a… [poo emoji]’

In the video, which has been viewed more than a million times, she showed users her belly, making her look “eight months pregnant” and explained that she was having trouble pooping.

Since then, the Scottish woman has been using the social media platform to share updates and take her followers on her poop journey.

Cherine went to the hospital every four months to receive medication to help her poop, but the relief was temporary as the medication stopped working.

After suffering excruciating pain, Cherine went back to the hospital and begged the doctors to do something when her throat started to close and she was tired of being given tube-fed laxatives.

The day after surgery, Cherine was finally able to defecate and party by posting a video that had been viewed more than 400,000 times, detailing her relief.

The Medical Device That Helped Cherine Finally Poop: What Is an Ostomy Bag? A colostomy bag is a plastic bag that collects fecal matter from the digestive tract through an opening in the abdominal wall called the stoma.

Doctors fix the bag after a colostomy procedure, which is done when a person is experiencing bowel problems.

During a colostomy, a surgeon passes part of a person’s colon through the stoma and the bag collects stool as it passes through the bowel.

Doctors then performed surgery to give the Scottish woman an ostomy bag.

The day after surgery, Cherine was finally able to poop and party by posting a video.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 400,000 times, she describes her relief despite the “worst pain ever.”

In other videos, the Scottish woman said she was beginning to fear for her health as she was having trouble breathing and also suffers from stage three chronic kidney disease and asthma, which she revealed she feared would get worse.

In an interview with InsiderCherine revealed that doctors wanted to perform a procedure called ileo-anal anastomosis, which involves removing her colon and then repairing the rest of her digestive system.

However, doctors chose to give her a colostomy bag instead because ileo-anal anastomosis is a 12-hour surgery with an extremely long waiting list.

Cherine finally pooped a day later.

However, she revealed that the bag was not a complete solution.

In another video, she shared her horror stories with her followers.

She said her ostomy bag burst and left her “covered in s***”.

She added: ‘It was an absolute nightmare.

“Since I was discharged from the hospital, I have had to set my alarm every hour and every night, simply because I’m so afraid it will happen again.”

While the Scottish woman is still unsure of the cause of her mysterious illness, she revealed she was grateful for what her experience has given her.

Cherine used to work in childcare but left her job due to her health problems. And while she never used to be so open on the internet, but when her health problems persisted, she used it as an opportunity to become an “open book” on TikTok.

She revealed that her brutally honest videos have received praise from strangers who help inspire her.

“There are a lot of big TikTokers that get negativity, but for some reason I don’t really do that,” she told Insider.

“Well done for normalizing, you’re doing a great job,” said one user.

Another user added: ‘I’ve never been so invested in someone else’s gut. Get well soon.’

‘You are such a wonderful young woman. My heart goes out to you,” commented one user.

“Get well soon Cherine and thanks for sharing your story, take care of yourself,” said another user.

One user wrote: ‘Aww honey, this bag saved your life, you are truly amazing.’