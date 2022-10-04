Woman who ‘called bouncer a “f***ing Russian” and spat at him’ denies racially aggravated assault – Page

WhatsNew2Day
By Jacky

Woman, 26, who ‘called Hippodrome Casino bouncer a ‘fucking Russian’ and spat at him’ denies racially aggravated assault

  • A woman allegedly hurled racist abuse at a bouncer outside a London casino
  • Aysha Vohra, 26, is said to have called Tomas Ciba a ‘f***ing Russian’
  • She denied one count of racially or religiously aggravated common assault

By Matt Powell For Mailonline

Published: 11:55, October 4, 2022 | Up to date: 11:59, October 4, 2022

A woman accused of racially abusing a doorman at the Hippodrome Casino will stand trial in December.

Aysha Vohra, 26, allegedly called bouncer Tomas Ciba a ‘f***ing Russian’ and spat at him on 20 May.

Vohra appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court wearing a blue dress and a black jacket.

She denied one count of racially or religiously aggravated common assault at the Charing Cross Road casino.

Aysha Vohra is accused of racially abusing a Russian doorman at the Hippodrome Casino

According to the charge, Mr Ciba was on duty as a doorman at the Hippodrome Casino (pictured) when he was verbally abused and spat on

According to the charge, Mr. Ciba was on duty as a doorman at the Hippodrome Casino when he was verbally abused and spat on.

Vohra is said to have made ‘several remarks about the victim’s ethnicity before concluding that he ‘f***ed Russian and spat on him’.

Vohra, from Ilford, was granted bail ahead of her trial on December 1 at City of London Magistrates’ Court on condition she does not come to the Hippodrome Casino.

