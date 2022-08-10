Woman who broke into Launceston’s City Park monkey enclosure at risk of herpes virus

<!–

An intruder who broke into a monkey enclosure to fish coins from a canal may have contracted a deadly form of herpes.

The female intruder jumped the fence on Tuesday evening to steal money that visitors tossed into the water for good luck at the City Park facility in Launceston, Tasmania.

Authorities are concerned that the woman has contracted a potentially deadly strain of the herpes B virus that monkeys can shed into the water.

Japanese macaques, also known as snow monkeys, have long been a popular feature of the zoo.

“The virus can be asymptomatically excreted by the monkeys through bodily fluids and ‘fomites’ – that is, any material that has come into contact with the virus, including the water in the enclosure,” said Launceston Mayor Albert Van Zetten.

“The virus is not considered a risk to the monkeys and shows symptoms similar to those of cold sores in humans.

“However, it is potentially fatal to humans, with more than 30 known deaths recorded worldwide, with only one confirmed case of human-to-human transmission.”

“Most macaques around the world carry the virus and there is a sign at the enclosure that the monkeys are infected.”

Common symptoms of the virus include blistering, pain, numbness near the point of infection, flu-like symptoms (fever, muscle aches, headache, and fatigue), respiratory distress, encephalitis, and neurological dysfunction.

The intruder, who was caught on CCTV footage, has been urged to seek medical attention immediately.

Mr Van Zetten said Tasmania Police and the Tasmanian Ministry of Health “have been notified of the break-in”.

“We are asking anyone with information about the break-in to contact Tasmania Police immediately,” he said.

The 20 macaques were given to Launceston in 1980 by its Japanese sister city Ikeda and in return they were given 20 wallabies.

The Council had considered euthanizing the monkeys in 2000 when 11 of them were infected with herpes B, but the community’s response put an end to that idea.

It was decided that the risk to humans was low and so the beloved monkeys had to go about their business.