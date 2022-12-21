Woman who attacked two strangers in Gwent for not thanking her for letting them past avoids jail

<!–

An irate woman who attacked two strangers for not having the manners to say “thank you” after stepping off a sidewalk to let them walk past her has been spared jail.

Kaylie Nightingale, 26, flew into a rage after she stepped onto the carriageway and let Danya Marsden and Alesha Pearce pass her on a path in a South Wales town.

A court heard Nightingale tell the two friends to “learn some manners” after the pair walked by.

She then shouted, “I’m going to knock your f****** out” before assaulting the couple in the sidewalk rage in a busy city center.

Prosecutor Paul Hewett said the victims were left with broken bones, scrapes and bruises in the historic town of Blaenavon, Gwent.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the brawl broke out in August 2020 when Nightingale and a man had stepped off the pavement.

Mr. Hewett said that Nightingale hit the left side of Miss Marsden’s face with her fist and then grabbed Miss Pearce by the hair.

In a personal statement from the victim, Ms Marsden said: ‘I’ve tried to forget, but suddenly I start crying. I’ve lost faith and won’t date my daughter alone.

“The day after, I had to attend a friend’s mother’s funeral and I was embarrassed and ashamed of my injuries. I was in so much pain.

“I spent time in my bedroom hiding my injuries. Because of my injuries I had to take a month off.’

Nightingale, of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Defense attorney David Leathley said she had an “unfavorable life” after finding her partner dead in bed next to her when she was just 18.

Judge Recorder Mark Cotter KC sentenced Nightingale to nine months in prison with an 18-month suspended sentence.

She was also ordered to perform a 15-day rehabilitation activity.