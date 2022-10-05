Woman wanted over the double murder of two best friends in Ireland is arrested in South Africa

<!–

An Irish woman who has been on the run for eight years from the double murder of two best friends has been arrested in South Africa.

Ruth Lawrence, 42, of Clontarf in North Dublin was the focus of a worldwide manhunt after the brutal murders of Eoin O’Connor and Anthony Keegan in 2014.

The Hawks – an elite South African police unit – said they were acting on an international arrest warrant when they raided Pellissier, Bloemfontein yesterday.

She appeared in court today and is in custody until October 10.

She disappeared from Ireland in 2014, shortly after the murders with then-boyfriend Neville Van Westhuizen, 39, and made her way to his native South Africa.

Her boyfriend is also wanted in connection with the double murder, but is already serving a life sentence in South Africa for a horrific murder.

He spent 15 years in Durban for the murder of a teenager in 2017, but will be questioned by the Hawks after Lawrence’s arrest.

Lawrence broke up with him that year.

The Gardai confirmed that the two Irish victims were not criminals or part of a drug gang, but have not revealed a motive for the double murder.

The pair were found eight years ago wrapped in plastic sheeting and buried in a shallow grave on Inchicup Island, Lough Sheelin in Co Meath.

Hawks spokesman Captain Christopher Singo said he received vital information about Lawrence and her whereabouts on Sept. 28.

Captain Singo said: ‘Her arrest comes on an Interpol order related to the murders of Eoin O’Connor, 32, and Anthony Keegan, 33, in Ireland.

“They were both found murdered in 2014 and after the murder of the deceased, the suspect then fled the country to South Africa.”

Lawrence had never come to the attention of the Gardai for the 2014 double murder.