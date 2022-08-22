Woman walking massive BEAST in viral video amazes viewers who debate whether it’s a wolf or a dog 

<!–

Internet users were amazed by viral images of a woman walking her huge, mysterious pet in the US, with some suggesting different breeds of dog while others think it is a wolf.

Images of the creature were shared on the video blog website Worldstar on Monday, along with the caption: ‘These people couldn’t believe what this woman had on her leash ‘Is that a wolf or a dog”?

It’s unclear exactly where the video was shot, though you can hear a mother and her children arguing over what kind of animal the woman’s pet is.

‘That’s big!’ hears one of the children say. “Is that a wolf or a dog?” her mother asks her.

‘That’s a dog mama! I saw it come through!’ replied the child.

As of Monday morning, the video of the mysterious creature has been viewed 103,586 times.

Many commentators believe that the giant pet is an Irish Wolfhound due to its gray color and large size

Several commentators pointed to the beast’s resemblance to Irish Wolfhounds due to its shaggy gray hair and considerable presence.

“If it’s an Irish Wolfhound it needs to be blended or worked on to look like a real wold as the muzzle doesn’t look like an IW at all,” someone said below the video.

Others joked that the pet was a hyena or a werewolf, while one user suggested a combination of two breeds.

‘That’s half wolf, half German Shepherd. I have one myself. That’s not even the biggest they get. I am six feet and he can get his legs up to my shoulders on his hind legs. But they are so sweet, wouldn’t hurt anyone,” the user wrote.

Another person commented, “She’s got Jon Snow’s Dire wolf out there,” referring to Snow — one of six puppies adopted and raised by the Game of Thrones character.

Another user wrote: ‘That’s the kind of dog Vikings had on the ship.’

An online user shared that the mysterious pet looks like ‘John Snow’s Dire wolf’ from Game of Thrones (pictured)

Irish Wolfhounds are gentle and were initially used to hunt for and against wolves. Pictured: The Irish Wolfhound mascot of the Irish Guards, a regiment of the Household Division Foot Guards, walks with his handler during the Trooping the Color Trooping The Colour, the Queen’s annual birthday parade, on June 2, 2022 in London, England

Irish Wolfhounds typically live short lives compared to other breeds (between six and 10 years) due to their tall height and heavy weight.

They were initially trained to chase game at speed, as well as to hunt and protect humans from wolves.

Irish Wolfhounds are also known for their sweet temperaments and are described as “attentive, dignified, loyal, patient and generous”.