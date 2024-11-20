Home Australia Woman vanishes without a trace after huge house fire in Marayong in Sydney’s west
Woman vanishes without a trace after huge house fire in Marayong in Sydney’s west

By MAX AITCHISON FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA

A woman is missing after a massive fire ripped through a home in Sydney’s west overnight.

Emergency services were called to Percy Street, Marayong, about 10.30pm on Wednesday, after a house was engulfed in flames.

Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters attended the scene and extinguished the fire, although the house suffered minor damage.

‘Officers from Riverstone Police Area Command were told two occupants were not in the house at the time; however, a 38-year-old woman is missing,” New South Wales Police said.

“When firefighters searched the house and did not find the woman, officers from Riverstone Police Area Command launched a search of the surrounding area, with the help of PolAir, but have not yet found her.”

Police are now appealing to anyone who may have seen the missing woman, who is described as Caucasian, 167cm tall, 85kg, with a large build, light complexion and black hair.

She was last seen in the house two or three days ago and it is unknown what she is wearing.

Police have been told the woman may appear distressed or confused. Firefighters have told police that initial investigations indicate the fire is not suspicious.

Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters were called to the scene and extinguished the fire, although the house suffered minor damage (file image)

