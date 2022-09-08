Woman tried to kidnap baby from Texas Walmart Ex-Husband says former spouse ‘is a monster and evil’

The Texas woman who tried to kidnap a four-year-old at Walmart this week is the notorious ‘cancer bride’ who faked having leukemia in order to get her ‘dream wedding,’ and Caribbean honeymoon — free of charge 10 years ago.

‘You have my 110% guarantee that this is the same woman,’ Michael O’Connell, 35, the ex-husband of Jessica Vega, 35, told DailyMail.com exclusively.

O’Connell said he wasn’t surprised Vega was still up to her old tricks – a decade later. ‘It’s just another evil heinous act. She’s really a sick, twisted individual.’

Vega lied to strangers — and her own husband — about having terminal cancer, conning them out of over $13,000 to pay for her wedding and honeymoon in 2012.

On Monday, she was charged with attempted kidnapping and was booked in Brexar County Jail on a bond of $50,000 on Monday. She bonded out the very next day and is now on house arrest, KSAT News reported.

‘I think it’s disgusting she was allowed out,’ O’Connell said. ‘That bond was too low. There should have been on bail. Anyone who tries to bring harm to a child doesn’t deserver any leniency at all.’

‘I don’t think the community is any safer now that she is on house arrest because she is cunning enough to slip that ankle bracelet off and start to continue her rampage.’

Jessica Vega, now 35, has a history of appalling activity. A decade ago, Vega lied to her then boyfriend about him being the father of her child. Despite finding out, he later married her when she claimed she had terminal cancer. After they were married, it came to light that Vega had duped her husband and kind strangers into paying for the nuptials, and was not, in fact, near death. She resurfaced in Texas this week after she attempted to kidnap a child in the middle of a San Antonio Walmart

Jessica Vega pictured walking down the aisle with a family friend at her May 2010 wedding. It was later revealed that the wedding, paid for by strangers because the bride claimed to have terminal cancer, was a con. Vega, now 35, is the same woman who tried to kidnap baby from Texas Walmart this week

Vega’s ex-husband Michael O’Connell said he thinks ‘its disgusting she was allowed out’ after the attempted kidnapping. ‘That bond was too low.’ He said he endured years of mental, physical and psychological abuse by his former wife

Vega not only lied about having leukemia to her husband a decade ago, but she also told him that he was the father of her second child, who was actually fathered by another man. She also allegedly played with the idea of putting out a hit out on her own dad.

After learning about her arrest on Monday arrest, O’Connell said: ‘Congratulations! Everything finally caught up with you. Karma is real.’

Before Vega tried to walk away with a child at the Walmart on Potranco Road in San Antonio on Monday, she went to two other Walmart stores in the area and a high school, an anonymous source told DailyMail.com.

‘She was walking in front of a high school when someone spotted her,’ the source said.

‘She was at the neighborhood Wal-Mart when she was confronted by an employee who noticed she was following a mother and her two-year-old daughter. When asked if she needed help, she walked out the store.’

The attempted abduction happened on Monday at the Walmart on Potraco Road in San Antonio, Texas (pictured) when the mother, whose name was not released, was shopping in the store’s aisles with her two daughters

In early August, a few weeks before Monday’s attempted abduction, Vega had a manic episode in a Starbucks in San Antonio. When the police arrived, her youngest child, who was with her at the time, was taken away and she was placed in a mental hospital for 72 hours, according to O’Connell.

O’Connell now lives in Colorado and has since remarried and is a father of two young children. He told DailyMail.com that it took him a long time to get his life back after he endured years of mental, physical and psychological abuse from Vega.

The last time he saw the mother of his first child was six years ago, but she reached back out to him about a year ago. O’Connell says he blocked her number.

‘There was so much s**t that happened during our relationship and the chaos hasn’t stopped.’

Regrets? Jessica Vega defrauded family and friends and was facing up to 24 years in jail

He first met Vega in 2007 when they were students at the Institute for Culinary Education in Manhattan’s Flatiron district.

He described it as ‘love at first lust’ — unaware of the web of lies and deceit he was about to encounter.

Two years later, Vega was pregnant with their first child, a daughter whose name he did not want to release.

After the birth of their daughter he said her behavior became erratic. ‘She was more argumentative, paranoid, violent and accused me of cheating on her when I wasn’t, and narcissistic.’

Their fighting escalated. ‘She would throw objects at me. One time she threw a cordless phone at my head, bruised my ribs with a vacuum, punched me in the face and head. ‘

He recalled the time Vega tried to get him arrested by allegedly faking a domestic violence case.

[She] ‘beat the crap out of herself,’ O’Connell then called the police trying to make it appear as if she was a victim of domestic violence. The couple were living in Yonkers, New York at the time.

‘I woke up to nine Yonkers police officers pointing their guns at me. I think what saved me was that I was sleeping and the cops woke me up when she let them into the apartment.’

O’Connell said he was brought down to the police headquarters but was later released on his own recognizance.

‘She had bruises on her arms, legs and face. You can’t have an a** whooping like that without having some marks on you. My hands weren’t swollen. I didn’t have a black eye. Clearly, the cops knew I had nothing to do with it.’

When Vega got pregnant for a second time, O’Connell found out the baby she was carrying wasn’t his. ‘She lied about that too,’ he said. ‘She trapped me. I thought she was pregnant with our son. She made believe it was mine. To this day no one knows who the child’s father is.’

A DNA test later proved that O’Connell was not the baby’s father. He stayed in the child’s life for two years because he knew this baby would not have a father.

The relationship took another dramatic turn when Vega told O’Connell that she was diagnosed with terminal cancer. At that point, he said that he couldn’t leave her, and as a way to cope he turned to alcohol and pharmaceutical drugs to numb the pain. The pair married in May 2010.

‘I would never have married her in any other circumstances, but I wanted to give her the day she always dreamed of because I thought she was going to die young,’ he said.

O’Connell said he wanted to pay for the wedding himself but used the donations that were coming in.

Three months after they married, O’Connell learned that his new bride did not have cancer after all. He said he got confirmation after having access to her medical records. ‘The doctors were confused they didn’t know who she was,’ O’Connell recalled.

‘The day I found out about her lying about cancer that was it. When I confronted her about it she threw a chair at me. I fought back and told her that she had 45 minutes to get her s**t out of my place.’

Jessica Vega in Orange County Court in Goshen, New York on April 25, 2012. An Orange County Grand jury has indicted Vega, 25, with grand larceny and scheme to defraud. According to the indictment, Vega accepted thousands of dollars in donated services and goods after claiming in 2010 that she was dying of leukemia

On April 25, 2012, nearly two years after the couple wed, Vega, who was 25 years old at the time, was indicted by an Orange County grand jury on charges of fraud and grand larceny.

‘By pretending to have a terminal illness, Vega inexcusably took advantage of the community’s hearts and minds, and profited off of their generosity,’ Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said. ‘Our office will hold this individual accountable for fleecing the public through lies and deception.’

According to the indictment, Nu-Cavu, a restaurant in Wallkill, New York, donated more than $1,000 of wine and appetizers for the bridal reception. Carmela Vitolo-Gelsomine, Nu-Cava’s co-owner said: ‘We tried to do the best we could for her. We thought she was in a situation where she needed help, the news outlet reported.’

Other victims in her scheme include owners of the boutique that gifted her a wedding dress, as well as a stylist who donated her services to do hair and makeup for the bride and seven bridesmaids.

O’Connell said he was devastated and broken by the deception. He was only 26 years old at the time and started abusing pills and alcohol and sinking deeper into a hole. ‘It was a lot for a young man to go through. It was mentally degrading. I was embarrassed. I was betrayed.’

He tried to get custody of his daughter and the son that wasn’t his biological child, but said his ex manipulated the court system and in the end, she was granted full custody.

‘She fooled everyone,’ he said. ‘She ran me through the court in already biased system and painted me as this monster that I am not to the judge and lawyers to seek revenge on me and didn’t do what was in the best interest of our child.’

Despite her lies and con, Vega was granted full custody of her two children. ‘She fooled everyone,’ her ex-husband said

He said that when he wanted to see his daughter, his ex would make him have sex with her first.

‘She would not let me visit my daughter unless I slept with her. She was repulsive. I felt violated. This is something men don’t talk about but I wanted to see my daughter and had to do what I had to do.’

O’Connell said she also asked him to kill her father because he was getting remarried and she didn’t want his new wife to get the money from his will.

‘She tried to talk me into doing it and I asked her if she was out of her f*****g mind,’ he said.

Between 2012 and 2013, O’Connell said that Vega got into prostitution for money and drugs with their kids in the house. He said he made a report with Child Protection Services, but then he got arrested.

‘I was never read my rights. I still have no idea why I got arrested, but I bailed out,’ he said. ‘The New York State Family Court System had failed the child. They let her be with that monster for 13 years.’

He said Vega’s mother — his former mother-in-law — now has temporary emergency custody of their daughter, and her brother, who is now 11-years-old.

‘My daughter spent years with all that psychological and mental abuse because the New York court system allowed her to reside with that monster for all those years. She will need therapy because that child is traumatized. She was brainwashed.’

He told DailyMail.com their relationship is strained, but he is hoping that his daughter will eventually understand all that he endured and what he did to try and protect her.

Though he no longer speaks to his ex, he learned that she had another child, and said the two-year-old child was recently placed in foster care.

He also learned that Vega scammed the Church of Latter Day Saints in Texas, trying to live off their generosity.

O’Connell (pictured) remarried in April and went on to have two more children, a son age 5, and a daughter age 2. ‘It took a long time of soul searching, therapy. I was guarded and wasn’t sure I wanted to marry again but finally pulled the trigger,’ he said

O’Connell eventually got sober moved out to Colorado and left his culinary career behind. Today, he rides a limousine and says he’s found the love of his life.

In April, he remarried and went on to have two more children, a son, age 5, and a daughter, age 2.

‘It took a long time of soul searching, therapy. I was guarded and wasn’t sure I wanted to marry again but finally pulled the trigger,’ he said.

He also was grateful that his life partner stayed by his side during all the turmoil that he was facing. ‘She sat back and watched the insanity this woman put me through the last six years,’ he said. ‘There was so much more s**t that happened. It is like one big onion with all its layers. The stories just don’t end.’

He told the DailyMail.com: ‘I have no pity. I have no sympathy. This is proof that evil never wins in the long run.’

‘It took a lot of time to rebuild my life. I have peace, happiness and all forms of wealth in my life and my comeback is incredible,’ he said.

He gave DailyMail.com a message that he hopes his ex reads:

‘[Jessica] you’re fall from grace has been extremely satisfying to watch. You deserve everything that happened to you and the world is a safer place today now that you are locked up.’

Vega’s pre-trial hearing is set for next month.