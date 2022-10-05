Woman travelling to Hawaii to spread her hamster's ashes 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A British woman who spent lockdown making miniature scenes for her hamster has revealed she plans to spread his ashes in Hawaii.

Lisa Murray-Lang lost her beloved pet Spud in March, after spending much of the pandemic creating small scale models of scenes including the ‘Rodent’s Return’ pub on ‘Coronation Squeak’.

One of his favorites was a miniature beach based on Hawaii.

So in his memory, Lisa plans to take the £3,500 trip to the Aloha State to say a final goodbye.

Lisa Murray-Lang, who lost Spud – aged three years and seven months – in March, travels to the late rodent’s ‘favourite’

As the shutdown continued, Spud eventually got to enjoy a Hawaii set – complete with a lovely beach scene – in the middle of the dreary winter

Lisa said: ‘We were covered in about four feet of snow…I thought “this is really depressing”. And I thought he might go to Hawaii.’

She said the set – which Spud thoroughly enjoyed – even lifted her spirits as she surveyed the sunny location.

Lisa and her husband, who have been together for 20 years and married for nine, will now travel to the inspiration for the miniature excursion and hope to make the most of the vacation with a sunset cruise.

Spud’s legacy will not only be remembered by his ashes on a Hawaiian beach.

The traveling pet then enjoyed a trip to the ‘Rodent’s Return’ pub on ‘Coronation Squeak’, where Lisa watched the soap ‘concentrated’ to ensure every detail was perfect

Lisa said: ‘We were covered in about four feet of snow…I thought “this is really depressing”. And I thought he might go to Hawaii’

Lisa also told This Morning that she still has the social media presence that made him a hit online.

His creative excursions have been compiled in a self-published book by Lisa, who has even received letters from the late Queen, who ‘really enjoyed the adventures he went on’, as well as President Emmanuel Macron and Sir David Attenborough.

Speaking about how she came up with the idea to create the scenes, Lisa, who also has four cats, said: ‘Because he lives with four cats, he’s always been on lockdown so I thought right – that’s what Spud has to out. ‘

Spud’s first adventure was a gallery set Lisa made in a cardboard box after printing out ‘hamster related art’ for him to enjoy.

As the shutdown continued, Spud finally got to enjoy a Hawaii set – with a lovely beach scene – in the middle of the dreary winter.

The owner said she also wants to keep some of Spud’s ashes to be made into a necklace so she can always keep him close.