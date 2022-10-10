Woman throws food and spits at staff in McDonald’s Hindley St, Adeladie

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A runaway customer at McDonald’s has erupted into a wild tirade, yelling obscenities at the staff before throwing food and spitting at them.

Video captures the bizarre meltdown at the fast food restaurant in Hindley St, central Adelaide on Friday night at approximately 11:30pm.

The woman reaches over the counter to grab food and a full drink, which she throws at the startled workers.

A woman has carried out a frenzied attack on staff who work behind the counter at an Adelaide McDonald’s

The woman is seen reaching behind the counter to pick up food and other items to throw at the fast food workers

Her motivation is unknown, but the woman in gray sweatpants, a beige sweater and white sneakers yells “You hit me in the face bro” to a store manager on the phone.

The manager replies, ‘No, I didn’t.’

“Yeah, you f**king do, there’s a video you stupid f**k,” the woman yells back.

As the manager walks to the side of the store, the angry customer launches himself at the counter and spits at him.

The woman accuses a store manager of punching her in the face, which the man vehemently denied

The secretary of the shop workers’ union, Josh Peak, condemned the “terrible” act.

“It’s disgusting, it’s despicable and no employee deserves to be treated like that when they’re just doing their job,” Mr Peak told Nine news.

“It’s just awful that there are people who think it’s fair to treat a fast food worker this way.”

Police arrived on the scene and said they are investigating what one of the officers said was an “outrageous” incident.

South Australia has recently imposed tougher penalties for those who attack shopkeepers and offenders can face up to seven years in prison in extreme cases.

“We will call on the authorities to take a closer look to see if they can use the new powers given to them,” Mr Peak said.

The disturbing incident took place on Friday night on Hindley St, in central Adelaide (pictured)

He also called for more security at McDonald’s, despite it being directly opposite a new police station.

Witnesses claim no security was in place at the time of the incident.

“We see examples of employees being mistreated and insulted in this store over and over again,” said Mr Peak.

“Bring back the guards so people don’t think they can get away with this kind of disgusting behavior.”