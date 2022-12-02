Woman threatened to’sparkle’ him after he asked her to get out of her train seat

<!–

Jack Remmington shared a video on Twitter showing him unknowingly getting into an altercation while traveling by train.

The 28-year-old influencer, singer and broadcaster was heading north for a gig with fellow artist Joel Fishel when he got caught up in the standoff.

According to the artist, who participated in the X-Factor edition in 2017, the situation arose after he asked a fellow passenger to get out of the seat he had reserved for himself.

This caused an outpouring from the woman, he says, adding that she started talking about her substantial TikTok following.

Jack Remmington (pictured attending the launch party for Paramount+’s ‘The Flatshare’ in London yesterday) has taken to Twitter to share footage from his eventful train journey

He noted that the woman threatened to “spark” him, before rhetorically asking “why it’s always like this” [him]’.

Jack, who is from Lincolnshire, wrote on Twitter: ‘I asked a woman if we could sit in the seat *we’ve booked* and she started telling us how she has 200,000 followers on TikTok on 20 accounts and she’s going to ‘spark us’ ”. Why am I always honest.’

Meanwhile, he shared a video of himself sitting on the train. A woman can be heard talking loudly in the background of the video.

She says, “No one even knows you f****** bruv. No one even knows you in the UK or your friend doesn’t know anyone. Nobody cares about you either.’

Performing artist Jack Remmington (pictured) took to Twitter to reveal how he had received harsh criticism while traveling by train

The singer and presenter shared a video of himself on the train, asking his 75.5,000 Twitter followers why he is in these kinds of scrapes

After posting the video, he jokingly added, “Nothing she says is wrong either, but that aside.”

Commenting on the post, a social media user wrote, “It is really sad that a person’s social status is determined by their number of social media followers. If it’s that much better if you can say… “I know that person as a kind, warm and generous soul,” then it costs nothing to be nice.’

Another added, “Was she just confused because the seats next to her weren’t free?”

A third simply wrote, “My anger issues reach a peak here. Wow murder.’

Twitter users reacted to the video in a variety of ways, with some angry at the woman’s behavior and others saying it’s “sad” that some are using social media stats as a measure of status

Jack Remmington first rose to prominence after appearing on the X Factor UK in 2017 with his singing partner Joel Fishel.

The pair met while studying at Oxford University and performed in her all-male a cappella group Out of the Blue.

They eventually finished in 11th place on the X Factor, having been eliminated from shows during the third week.

Since then, he has continued to build his fan base by creating content online, including a podcast.