Woman tells how her best friend’s baby was left alone to die on Christmas

A woman told how her best friend’s baby was left alone to die on Christmas when its drug-addicted mother took her own life at the age of 27.

Stacey Hackett, 35, said Sun she will ‘never get over’ the death of her best friend Natalie Kane and her baby Harry at Christmas last year.

Stacey had planned to spend Christmas with Natalie and Harry in Whitehaven, Cumbria, and they had even gone shopping together.

She said she babysat Harry while his ‘devoted’ 27-year-old mother got her nails done on Christmas Eve.

Natalie took her own life on December 24. Her baby Harry, one, died a few days later from dehydration.

Harry’s body was found in the bathroom of his apartment, while Natalie’s was in the living room with unopened Christmas presents.

Natalie was supposed to show up at her house on Christmas Day to spend the holidays together, but she never showed up.

They were found five days later in a scene that left paramedics “visibly upset”.

On Christmas Eve, he apparently decided to inhale lighter fluid and suffered catastrophic effects.

Stacey said she was not concerned that the couple were not showing up, as this was not considered unusual and she might have needed a quiet moment as “part of her depression”.

She believed that they had gone to spend the day with their family instead.

It was also not unusual for Natalie to go several days without speaking to her family and friends.

Stacey said: “She had really turned her life around since having Harry, and she was looking forward to her first proper Christmas with him.”

‘I will never get over losing both of them. If anything good can come of this, I hope others learn how important it is to talk about mental health and depression.’

She said she took some comfort in the fact that mother and son were buried together.

The friends met in 2018, when Natalie was recovering from addiction and domestic abuse.

Despite the fact that Natalie and Harry didn’t show up on Christmas Day, Stacey said she felt it was best not to push her friend.

“I was sure I would hear from her in a day or two when she was ready,” she said.

‘I left her and Harry’s presents waiting for you.’

However, on December 29, she began to worry and arranged to meet another friend at Natalie’s apartment the next day.

On December 30, concerns were raised after Natalie failed to pick up a prescription or contact any of the support services, and the police were contacted.

An officer attended and was unable to get an answer at the address. She spoke to the flats around Wellington Row, who recalled not seeing her for a few days.

The neighbor directly below recalled hearing a tap running constantly but no other noise.

The officer was given permission to enter the property, which was unlocked, and discovered Natalie lying in the living room next to unopened Christmas presents.

A paramedic noted the presence of a substance in his nose and bottles of lighter fluid, consistent with substance abuse.

Harry’s body was found in the bathroom. Autopsies were carried out and it is believed that the child may have survived for two to three days after his mother’s death before succumbing to the effects of dehydration.

Natalie and Harry’s bodies were discovered before Stacey and her friend arrived.

Natalie was not thought to have used drugs after Harry’s birth and engaged in support services. In the lead up to her death, she saw friends and spent some time with her brother, who had bought a balance bike as a Christmas present for Harry.

Stacey said: ‘I was heartbroken. The shock will live with me forever. She could never have dreamed that she was dead.

She said she was upset by the idea of ​​14-month-old Harry crying in the apartment and no one coming to rescue him.

She added: ‘I didn’t know Natalie was struggling and if I had I would have taken her absence over Christmas more seriously.

“I think she kept it from me because she didn’t want to be judged, as a mother or a friend.”

An inquest heard that Natalie suffered from depression for much of her life and received support from services including Recovery Steps Cumbria and Women Out West after suffering from drug addiction and domestic abuse.

A friend noted that she was willing to avoid her ex-partner and Harry’s father, Nathan Ryan, to avoid repeating the negative behaviors.

Everyone who knew her and testified at the inquest spoke of her as a loving and devoted mother whose life revolved around her son Harry.

She took him to the park every day and had no childcare as she wanted to be with him as much as she could, the inquest said.

Her brother Scott recalled her excitement when she got pregnant and noted that she matured from then on.

She told the inquest she was excited for a ‘proper’ first Christmas with Harry and had bought many presents for him to enjoy.