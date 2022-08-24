Woman takes DNA test for a joke only to discover she had a half-brother she knew nothing about

A woman who took a DNA test to laugh after she joked that she was “nothing like” her family was shocked to discover she had a half-brother she knew nothing about.

Farrah Khilji-Holmes, from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, criticized relatives, saying she was switched at birth because “I couldn’t be part of such a bizarre family.”

To take the joke even further, the 52-year-old took a DNA test with her mother — the result was that she was a match with someone who was her first cousin or closer.

After doing some digging online, she came in contact with a man named Steve Bolton, 62, who turned out to be her half-brother despite living in Canada.

The couple had the same father, Dr. Mohammad Elijaz Khilji, but different mothers, and didn’t even know they existed until they sent in their DNA tests and matched them.

Farrah reached out to Steve when his name came back as a match and when they spoke on a video call she said it was like seeing her father in person.

Now, after 18 months of chatting via video calls and WhatsApp messages, Steve flew to meet Farrah and her relatives for the first time in her hometown.

Farrah said, “I only signed up for fun to see if I was switched at birth. It’s been a joke in our family for years.

“I’ve always said I must have been switched at birth because I couldn’t possibly be part of such a bizarre family.

“So as a joke I did a DNA test and had my mom do one too. She’s my mother, there’s no doubt about that.

“But it came back with a close match to a guy that he said was cousin or closer, but couldn’t be sure because there was a wide range.

“I was in the pub when a message came in from Steve about 18 months ago and I yelled, ‘I have a brother!’

“It’s definitely like seeing dad in real life. My friends who’ve seen him say he’s the spitting image of Papa.’

dr. Khilji was in a relationship with Steve’s mother Pamela in London in the 1960s, before returning to Pakistan without knowing she was pregnant with his child.

Tragically, Pamela died when Steve was only seven and Dr. Khilji died in 1998 without knowing he had another son.

Meanwhile, he fathered children in Pakistan and when he returned to the UK, he had two children from a relationship with Sue Burton, Farrah and her sister Zarah.

Farrah also had three other half-siblings that she knew about growing up, but she never knew about Steve until her DNA test results came back.

Farrah added: “I sent the information to my mother and she filled in the gaps, she said Steve is most likely my half brother.”

‘My father had me and my sister with my mother. My father took care of all his children and if he had known he had another child, we would have known.

“Daddy was a big part of all of our lives, if he’d known about Steve, he would have made sure he was part of our family too.

“He played an active part in the lives of all his children and father would never have seen any of his children being cared for.”

Steve was born in London and he knew nothing about his father except his nickname and that he had connections to Karachi.

After his mother died of pneumonia, Steve spent time in an orphanage before his grandparents took him to Jamaica, where his mother was born.

But when his grandmother became ill, he was placed back in an orphanage in Jamaica before being adopted by a Canadian family. From the age of thirteen he lived in Toronto.

He said that after the death of his adopted mother, he got his birth certificate and started looking for his father.

Two years ago, he started researching his family history and sent a DNA sample that brought back a few cousins.

But he was about to give up when out of nowhere he got a message from Farrah asking if he was her brother.

While in the UK, Steve visited his father’s grave before meeting Farrah, who he says was “very emotional”.

Steve said, “After waiting so long, it’s hard to believe it happened.

“It’s completely surreal, I didn’t know how to handle it.”

“As I got older, a friend helped me get my English birth certificate. My wife did all the research and got me on Ancestry.com.

“I got a few hits from cousins, but I was about to cancel my membership when Farrah sent a message.

“She reached out to say I think you’re my half-brother and started asking questions about Dad.

“When she sent me a picture of Dad, I showed it to one of my aunts on my mother’s side and she said, ‘That’s the bastard’.

“I hope this encourages other people who have been adopted to do their research, because it’s really great.”