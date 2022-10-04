Woman survives being shot FOURTEEN TIMES by her ex-boyfriend in front of their children

A mother of three was shot at least 14 times by her ex-boyfriend in front of their children, who stepped in to stop their father from killing her.

Nikeya Shumake, 32, of Milwaukee, Wis., was shot more than a dozen times on July 23 after her ex-girlfriend Askia Strong, also 32, chased her after an alleged argument.

Strong is still on the run and is suspected of hiding with family in Chicago, Illinois or Indiana, and is wanted for attempted murder.

The couple had been together for 17 years and share three children – Jermiyah, 12, Askia Jr., five, and Zamiyah, two.

In surveillance footage, Strong can be seen following the mother closely before she falls to the ground, her legs buckled beneath her.

She can be seen rolling on the ground as he constantly fires at her in the grainy footage.

“He just kept shooting and I fell to the ground and laid there and let him keep shooting until he was done,” she recounted CBS 58. ‘I want the whole video to be played so people can understand from my point of view and from my children’s point of view.’

Seconds later, her children can be seen running towards her. One of them appears to be throwing something at their father while the others are screaming and jumping around begging their father to stop.

‘My eldest, she screamed in anger. She just wanted it to stop,” Shumake said through thick emotion.

He appears to run away before coming back and shooting Shumake several times.

After he makes his escape, the mother apparently gets up as if she wasn’t even shot. After she was able to ‘focus’ her eyes, she managed to ‘get up a little bit’.

Shumake (pictured) managed to get up after being shot and asked the neighbor to take her to the hospital

Strong remains on the run and is believed to be holed up in Chicago, Indiana or Illinois with family. He has been in and out of prison throughout their 17-year relationship

‘Then I was like, “Oh, I can stand up,” so I just stood up all the way.’ she told the outlet.

She called herself a ‘hero’ for her ability to get off the ground and said it was ‘victory for me from that point on’.

Shumake went over to her neighbor’s car and opened the door, pushed her laundry out of the way and told her to ‘please, just take me’ to the hospital. The neighbor, Shumake claims, saw the entire gruesome attack happen.

The couple had just broken up a few days before the shooting, and Shumake said her children watched the perpetrator — who has been in and out of prison — abuse her for years.

She admitted that he had ‘pulled out a gun before that but didn’t use it.’

“He just called me stupid and stuff,” he told CBS 58.

The mother-of-three said she made his life ‘easy’ and decided just days before the shooting that she wanted to focus on herself.

‘I made life easy for him, that he couldn’t accept that life was getting hard. I wanted me. I wouldn’t always think what he wanted. If I do the right thing or make him happy, I’ll think about me and my feelings,’ she told CBS 58.

Since the shooting, Strong has allegedly harassed her ex-boyfriend through social media, but she claims she is not afraid.

‘Why should I live in fear? God does not want you to live in fear. He didn’t let me live to live in fear,’ she told the paper.

She is now calling on the public to help ‘turn him in’.

Shumake’s domestic violence case is just one of a growing number popping up in Wisconsin.

There were 80 homicides related to domestic violence last year in the state, according to End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin. A third of those cases happened in Milwaukee, and many involved black women.