Woman stabbed her sister in the heart because she flirted with her boyfriend

Woman, 21, stabs her sister in the HEART for ‘flirting with her boyfriend’ in video game Valorant: Suspect waited 15 HOURS to call 911
- Fatiha Marzan, 21, confessed to police that she stabbed her sister, Sayma, 20, in the heart three to four times after their family went to bed.
- Fatiha learned that Sayma had been flirting with her long-distance boyfriend of five years and later bought a knife set in preparation for her murder
- Fatiha stabbed her sister at 4:30 a.m. but waited until 7:30 p.m. to call the police
- She is currently being held without bond in Orlando and is facing first-degree murder charges
An Orlando woman has confessed to stabbing her little sister in the heart multiple times after learning she was flirting with her long-distance boyfriend through a video game, according to police.
Fatiha Marzan, 21, says she stabbed her sister Sayma, 20, three to four times in the heart at 4:30 a.m. on September 26, but called the police around 19:30 – 15 hours later – to report his crime.
Sayma played the video game ‘Valorant’ with her sister’s boyfriend and often messaged him through the game’s chat, a Orlando Sentinel says the report.
Both witnesses and Fatiha said the older sister was uncomfortable with Sayma’s relationship with Fatiha’s long-distance boyfriend.
After learning that her boyfriend had told Sayma he loved her, Fatiha bought a “dagger-style” knife from Amazon.
She hid the knives in a closet and waited until the Marzans fell asleep before stabbing Sayma in the bedroom they shared.
“Fatiha knew she had to wait until her family was asleep to stab Sayma because she didn’t want anyone to hear the incident,” the statement said.
‘Fatiha deliberately decided to kill her sister, Sayma, and the decision was present in her mind at the time of the killing.’
Because the sisters shared a bedroom and a bed, Fatiha could see Sayma talking to her boyfriend, who has not been named, she told police.
Fatiha confronted the couple and told them that she was not comfortable with how Sayma spoke to her boyfriend. After several confrontations about the issue, Fatiha says she suspected her sister was disrespecting her.
She waited until 4:30 a.m. to rock her little sister to sleep. Sayma woke up during the attack and said, ‘What the hell?’ and ‘help.’
Fatiha said her sister “moved too much.”
Hours after killing Sayma, she said she began to consider taking her own life, but was talked out of it by another sibling.
The two sisters reportedly shared a room and bed together in the family’s home on Southern Charm Drive in Orlando.
Orange County Fire Rescue pronounced Sayma dead 20 minutes after arriving on scene.
Fatiha is currently being held without bond in the Orange County Jail and faces a charge of first degree murder.
