Woman stabbed during sex in Vegas hotel to avenge drone attack denies attempted murder

A woman accused of stabbing a man she met online in retaliation for a US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in 2020 has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

Nika Nikoubin, 22, confessed to stabbing an unknown man she met online on March 5 while the two were having sex in a Las Vegas hotel.

She told officers on the scene that she thought someone should die on US soil in retaliation for the 2020 drone strike on Iranian leader Qasem Soleimani, police CCTV footage later revealed.

In the aftermath, a Clark County grand jury indicted the UCLA student on charges of attempted murder using a deadly weapon because of certain, actual or perceived characteristics of a person, as well as two counts of battery.

But court documents filed on Nikoubin’s behalf show she suffers from paranoia, and the rising pop star pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

A trial is now scheduled for July 31.

Henderson police had arrested Nikoubin shortly after the March 5 stabbing and filed an arrest warrant stating that she met the male victim on the dating website Plenty of Fish and agreed to meet him at a hotel, where they rented a room together .

Authorities say Nikoubin, who was born in Iran, blindfolded the victim while they engaged in sexual activity, turned off the lights and then stabbed the victim several times in the neck.

Officers then found her naked in a utility room on the 14th floor, where police CCTV footage was taken 8 News Now showed her – covering herself in a towel – admitting to the act.

“We were drinking a little bit and then — I think we started to get into it and then I stabbed him,” she told officers without remorse.

A responding officer then asked her if she intended to hurt the man when she agreed to meet him, to which Nikoubin replied, “Yes.”

The then 21-year-old was then asked if she intended to “kill him or just hurt him,” to which she replied, “hurt him.”

At the time, Nikoubin explained that she wanted revenge for the US drone strike that killed Iranian military leader Soleimani in 2020 – so she stabbed the victim with a pink knife.

When asked by officers why she was targeting the man, she said: “I think out of spite and revenge. I mean, the US killed Soleimani. Much blood has been shed.

“So I feel it’s fair for American blood to be spilled.”

The responding officer then politely asked her if she didn’t like Americans, to which Nikoubin, who had lived in the US for nine years, replied, “Americans are cool.”

“I just don’t think it was fair. I just felt that someone should die on American soil because he died too.’

Court documents show that the stabbing victim suffered at least two stab wounds to his neck during the incident.

He was rushed to hospital, but eventually survived.

Court documents also show that Nikoubin was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and paranoid personality disorder — but a judge ultimately ruled she was competent to stand trial.

Speaking to the grand jury, her victim said, “She turned off the light and then I started to feel a pressure on my neck, and it got sharp, so I freaked out and said, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ ?”

‘I shouted. And I pushed her off me, you know, still screaming. And then she says, “Sorry,” and then she ran out of the room.

Nikoubin posted $60,000 bail and was allowed to return to Texas after house arrest.

A spokesman for Nikoubin said she was receiving psychiatric treatment and was awaiting trial.

He denied any political motivation for Nikoubin’s actions.

Soleimani was killed in an airstrike ordered by then-President Donald Trump, as he was the right-hand man of the country’s Supreme Leader.

He was the head of Iran’s Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and is believed to be responsible for Tehran’s support of Shiite proxies spreading unrest in the Middle East.

Soleimani was often described as the most powerful figure in the country after its supreme leader.

Trump called him the “number one terrorist anywhere in the world” and ordered his death to protect “U.S. diplomats and military personnel” worldwide.

But last year, a United Nations expert said the strike was illegal with no imminent threat to life.

Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, concluded in her report that the US provided no evidence that would warrant immediate action.

“Major General Soleimani was in charge of Iran’s military strategy and actions in Syria and Iraq,” she said.

“But without an actual imminent threat to life, the US’ conduct was illegal.”

The strike was an “arbitrary killing” for which the US is responsible under international human rights law, she concluded.