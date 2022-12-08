Woman stabbed boyfriend of four days after taking cocaine and told police they 'spoiled' her knife

A woman who spent an evening snorting cocaine stabbed her boyfriend as he slept, hours after he told him, “I’m going to kill you.” I don’t want to kill you.’

Shannon Sadler, 22, accused police of ‘spoiling’ her kitchen knife set after seizing as evidence the blood-soaked five-inch gun she used in the frenzied attack.

She admitted to deliberately causing grievous bodily harm at Manchester Crown Court after her innocent plea to attempted murder was accepted.

In sentencing Sadler to 35 months in prison, Judge Elizabeth Nicholls said, “Just because you’ve had a rocky start to your life doesn’t mean you can’t change it. Take advantage of the opportunity that the coming months in custody will offer you.”

Sadler and her boyfriend of just four days, Josh Beech, were together at her home on the evening of April 10 and everything seemed fine prior to the attack.

After the pair took cocaine, Sadler began behaving strangely by asking Mr Beech, 20, if he was ‘possessed’ and threatening to kill him.

Alaric Bassano’s accuser said “in particular she told him ‘I’m going to kill you and I don’t want to kill you since you are the youngest in the group'”.

Mr. Beech, of Gatley, near Stockport, Greater Manchester, decided to leave, but Sadler prevented him from doing so.

He later fell asleep on the sofa in the living room, but awoke shortly before 8 a.m. to find the defendant strangling him on top of him with both hands tightly around his neck, making it difficult for him to breathe.

He managed to raise his left arm to protect himself, but suffered serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to hospital for surgery.

When Sadler, who has a long history of violence, was later interviewed by police, she was said to have become “frustrated, argumentative and abusive” and falsely claimed she was innocent of any wrongdoing.

She denied that the bloodstains found in her flat were actually blood and accused police of “unlawful access”.

When asked about the seized knife, she blamed the police for “spoiling” her knife set.

Sadler had 32 offenses on her record dating back to 2015, including 15 assault charges.

She was previously convicted of assaulting police, criminal damage and aggravated vehicle seizure.

At sentencing, the court was told she had “an extremely difficult childhood and adolescence” and had mental and substance use disorders.

Before starting a romantic relationship, Mr. Beech was good friends with Sadler and said he didn’t understand how things had turned sour.

He said, “I think there’s something wrong with her… she’s out of her mind, she needs serious help.”

While in hospital, Mr Beech spoke to Sadler on the phone, telling her he did not wish to press charges. But he said that because of his injuries, hospital staff would call the police on his behalf.

She replied, “Please don’t. I’m not a bad person. I’m going to jail, aren’t I?’.

Mr Beech suffered bruises to his nose, neck, left shoulder and left hand plus a bite mark and knife wound to his left forearm.

He lost feeling in his little finger during surgery and revealed that he had severe nerve damage.

“When I go to bed I have visions of the transgression,” he said. “I have intrusive thoughts when I see knives and suffer from heightened anxiety. I rarely go out alone now because of fear. My social life has suffered and I have to take taxis or rely on family for lifts.

Mr Bassano said: ‘He later described how he feared he would have been killed had he not raised his arm in defense.

“He felt like he was losing consciousness, so she stopped voluntarily, apologized, said she didn’t mean to hurt him, didn’t want to go to jail, and asked him to stay with her.”

A psychiatrist who treated Sadler said, “The acute ingestion of a large amount of cocaine could amplify her potential to react negatively with acute paranoid sensitivity and perceived threat.”

“It is remarkable that she was convicted of a number of violent crimes and also reported violent thoughts, including the use of knives.”

Judge Nicholls said, “This incident apparently came out of the blue. It is fortunate that the victim was able to fend off the blows, otherwise it would have been a very serious incident with serious consequences. It is clear that you have had extreme life experiences, but I believe that the psychotic problems are not the cause of the crime.