Woman spots herself in photo of her husband years before they met

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after seeing herself in a photo of her husband from years before they even met, in a ghostly coincidence that completely shocked her.

Ailiz Melina Zambrano Pinargote, 26, from Ecuador, was looking through childhood photos of her husband when she saw something incredible.

In the background of one of the photos taken 15 years earlier, she saw herself as an 11-year-old staring at a random boy.

Little as Ailiz knew, she was actually staring at her future husband, Pedro Pablo Pico Moreira, 29 at the time.

Ailiz, now 26, from Ecuador, was pictured at age 11 striking a sassy pose while watching her future husband Pedro, who was 14 in the photo taken at a local festival in 2007

Written in the stars: Pictured on their wedding day, Ailiz and Pedro met in college six years ago and got engaged just two years later. But they didn’t know they had already crossed

Ailiz said, ‘I don’t remember anything about the photo because I was a young girl and I didn’t know him, I hadn’t seen him.

“I just remember that every year we went to the city parades with my mother.”

Thinking back to the day she made the incredible find, she said: ‘One day we went to my mother-in-law’s house and I asked her to show me my husband’s photo album from when he was a child and then we discovered the photo.

“We were totally surprised, we couldn’t believe it, it gave us fear, happiness, a lot of emotions, because it’s unbelievable that the photographer in the middle of the parade stopped him the moment I seem to be looking at him.”

Pedro at 14, strolling at the city festival (left). A young Ailiz (right), whose family also went to the city festival every year

After sharing their amazing photo revaluation online, the video has garnered over 9 million views and 500,000 likes – astonishing many TikTok users.

One user said, “They say you met the love of your life before you were 16 and I think it’s real.”

Someone else wrote: ‘I read that before I met the person meant for you, they coincide in many places, they travel together without even knowing each other!’

Ailiz Melina Zambrano Pinargote with husband Pedro Pablo Pico Moreira. They felt ‘fear and happiness’ after seeing the photos, and the TikTok video of their love story went viral

Another viewer said, “Sometimes I think one has to be crossed with the nose of our lives and one doesn’t even remember.”

“I think knowing someone means seeing them consciously, because it’s likely we’ve already seen them in this or another lifetime without noticing.”

One said, “Oh, I’m starting to believe that at some point in your life you’ve already met the love of your life.”

Ailiz didn’t think the sweet story would have such a big impact when she shared it, saying, “I didn’t think our story would get so much admiration and reception from TikTok users and go viral in just a few days. we received many likes, congratulations, among other things.

“To many, this story may seem unbelievable, but it’s real, we believe in God and I know he already destined us to be together and that photo was another testament to our love and commitment as spouses.”

Ailiz Melina Zambrano Pinargote when she was younger at one of the city festivals

Despite being pictured together as children, Ailiz did not meet her future husband well until she was 17 years old.

However, fate intervened again and brought them together again in college.

Ailiz had seen Pedro in her village for months and immediately knew she was attracted to him, but she never had the courage to talk to him.

It wasn’t long before fate brought them together properly when Ailiz saw Pedro sitting outside her university.

Ailiz, now director of the Spanish company Yanbal, said: “I was about to enter my classroom when it turned out that Pedro was sitting on a bench outside the classroom.

“I saw him and he looked at me (he’d never seen me before), at that moment I smiled and was embarrassed because I’m not flirty and that was the first time something like this happened.

TikTok users fell in love with the couple’s story, saying that “lovers meet in many places” before they unite and that you “meet the love of your life before you are 16”

“I went ahead and entered my class… (he says it confirmed with that smile that I liked him) and after three days he wrote me on Facebook.”

After two weeks of talking and calling, Pedro, who is now a teacher at a local institution, proposed to Ailiz and the couple in love became engaged.

Ailiz and Pedro dated for almost six years before they officially decided to tie the knot in a civil wedding ceremony.

Now, after being married for a year and 10 months, the couple can also tell people that they’ve known each other for much longer than they thought — 15 years to be exact.