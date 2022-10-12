Woman has spent £10,000 modelling herself on Marilyn Monroe

A woman has revealed she has spent £10,000 modeling herself on Marilyn Monroe – having fillers, Botox and breast enhancements over the past decade.

Dolly Smith, 28, from Bath, says she always idolized the ‘ultimate sex icon’ growing up and has undergone several surgeries in the past 10 years to look like the late star.

The founder of Dolly Mix – a streetwear brand for other self-proclaimed ‘bimbos’ – says she feels she’s been shunned by other women since she overtook her look.

In addition to bleaching her natural brunette locks, Dolly now also has regular fillers and Botox.

She explained: ‘I find I’m still judged harshly by women. I have been stepped on knowingly, called like *** and aw****.

Dolly Smith (pictured recently), 28, has spent £10,000 on operations and cosmetic treatments over the past 10 years to look like Marilyn Monroe

Besides bleaching her brown hair, Dolly has had two breast jobs and regular fillers. The picture in 2012

‘In a society where our forefathers fought for us to have the right to vote and paved the way for women to be whoever they choose to be.

‘I hope that my choice to become who I want to be can be celebrated as just that – my choice.’

In addition to this, Dolly says she has also noticed a difference in how men treat her since undergoing the dramatic transformation.

She continued: ‘I feel like comments from men have become far more complimentary in recent years, whereas in my early twenties they felt much more threatening and predatory.’

Dolly says other women have labeled her a ‘s**t’. The fashion founder – pictured in 2022 – is now saving up for her ‘Barbie nose’ job

Before and after: Dolly pictured in 2012 and 2022

Dolly says she always wanted to look like Marilyn Monroe growing up. The movie star pictured in 1953

In addition, Dolly is proud to call herself a ‘Bimbo’ and says it is an outward expression of her sexuality.

She explained: ‘Bimbofication to me is a lifestyle, fetish and kink that embraces an ultra feminine sexuality that can manifest mentally and physically.’

Explaining how she found the confidence to overhaul her image, Dolly continued: “I have always felt a deep sexual energy within me and was voted ‘most likely to become a porn star’ in my end of school year book.

‘I adored my imaginary worlds that I would escape to with my Barbies and looked up to Marilyn Monroe as the ultimate sex symbol.’

In her early twenties, Dolly discovered the ‘bimbo community’ online after watching adult TV channels – which is around the time she got her first breast job, taking her from a 34B to a 34E.

The DollyMix founder says she’s had suggestions from adoring fans. The picture after another breast augmentation

Dolly says she always idolized Barbie dolls and Marilyn Monroe as a teenager (pictured aged 18)

She said: ‘I discovered London’s fetish scene and found my people who accepted me for the bimbo that I am.

‘I love latex and fetish fashion and have been lucky enough to model for incredibly talented fetish designers. I’ve had a proposal or two. I love being there for my fans.’

Additionally, Dolly’s ‘bimbo’ look is very much a work in progress – as her second breast augmentation took her up to a 1010cc, which is one of the largest sizes available.

She added: ‘I’m excited to continue growing my bosom and lips. I’ve started cross training which I hope will give me a small waist and I’m considering surgery to remove ribs. My next procedure will be a Barbie nose.’

Until the start of the pandemic, Dolly was much less open about her bimbo lifestyle, but as the world changed, she decided it was time for her to speak out about who she was.

She said: ‘In the initial stages of the pandemic I decided to pursue my dream of coming out and being proud to the whole world as the bimbo that I am.

‘I wanted to speak up for my marginalized community and create fun, cute and sexy clothes in the process that put bimbos on the map and served as a platform for me to work towards reducing the stigma of my lifestyle.

‘Dolly Mix was born creating bimbo streetwear for all bimbos with super wearable designs made from stretch materials that don’t compromise on design and graphic integrity when worn.

‘Better yet another size fits a range of cup sizes, so for a breast enlargement bimbo it’s a more sustainable way to shop for an ever-growing bust. That’s Dolly Mix’s motto – ‘If you feel like a Bimbo, you’re a Bimbo’.’