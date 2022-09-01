Woman spends $49,000 on plastic surgery

A woman has spent $49,000 on plastic surgery in six years and says she will “never stop.”

Serena Smith, 23, of Beverley Hills, California, has had a $7,500 boob job, $11,000 rhinoplasty and spent $15,000 on fillers. Most recently, she spent $15,000 on Brazilian Butt Lift surgery.

She said she wants to look like one of the Hollywood beauties of the Golden Age like Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield.

Serena began her journey into plastic surgery while trying to emulate the looks of Golden Age Hollywood beauties such as Marilyn Monroe.

Serena (pictured) in recovery phase from her nose job, which cost her about $11,000

Her first surgery was in December 2016, when at age 18 she had a boob job that cost more than $7,500 going from a 32A to 32DD.

She then had a rhinoplasty that cost $11,500 to get a rhinoplasty. glamorous ‘Hollywood nose’ and undergoes regular treatments such as Botox and fillers in her lips.

But despite the fact that she’s already spent about $50,000, she’s far from done — and she’s already gearing up for another boob job.

She said: ‘I’m really looking forward to my next surgery, a revision of my breast augmentation to get bigger.

“I plan to go from 500 cc implants to 1,000 cc implants on each side. I had to do the BBL for my oversized implants first so I would have good proportions and my body would be symmetrical.

“I didn’t want to look like an inverted triangle, in my opinion it’s all about balance to look really attractive.”

Serena likes to maintain her look with regular botox and filler injections and has spent $15,000 on these procedures so far

Serena is wearing a compression stocking, which she had to wear 23 hours a day for the first two months after her Brazilian Butt Lift surgery. All right, get ready for a procedure

A real Barbie: Big boobs, big butt and big lips is the order of the day for this reality TV star and experienced musician

Serena said she felt like she was “hit like a truck” after her recent BBL surgery, but she doesn’t regret having the procedure.

“The recovery for this procedure is very intense, definitely the hardest yet,” she said.

‘You have to wear a compression stocking 23 hours a day for two months and that can get quite uncomfortable.

‘The most painful part of the recovery was the first two weeks. I had bruises all over and was very swollen.

“I had drains in me that collected all the blood and fluid from my body for almost two weeks, which was not a pretty sight.

The reality TV star has already had a boob job that cost $7,500, but she’s now preparing for another

For Serena, it’s appearance that really matters in a person. But what’s on the outside can certainly improve the inside too

Serena, pictured left in a bikini on vacation, said her BBL procedure was worth it despite the difficult recovery period. In the picture on the right, Serena shows off the results of her BBL surgery

“It was very difficult to get into a comfortable position because your whole body is in pain. You can’t put pressure on your butt for a few months.

“I slept on my stomach for almost two months and drove around in the trunk of my friends’ car which was flat on my stomach. I couldn’t sit in a restaurant for at least a month and I had to use a special BBL pillow to sit.”

Serena continued: ‘I am very happy with the results, I think they turned out great, the surgery completely changed my body proportions and gave me the rounder look I was looking for.

“I was super careful and did my best to follow all the rules my doctor gave me for recovery, which is very important for a successful outcome.

“Once you’re completely healed, you forget about the recovery process, but at that point you feel terrible.

“When it’s all over and you see your results, everything will be worth it for that newfound confidence.

Serena, pictured taking a mirror selfie, has said she will never stop having surgery because it makes her feel stronger, happy and satisfied

“Anything that helps me live a happier, more confident life is worth it to me, and as they say, pain is beauty.

“I like to do my procedures very safely and that’s why I choose to go to top doctors in North America. In other countries, they may be doing more extreme surgery, but it’s unsafe.

“You have to be extremely careful who you have your surgery with because you put your life in their hands, especially with operations like the BBL.”

Serena added that she will “never stop” having surgery.

She said, “When I’ve done everything I’d like to do and I’m satisfied, I’ll be happy and content, but once you get older it’s all about maintenance and keeping that youthful look.”

“When you get to a certain age, you start doing facelifts and eyelifts to keep things tight.

“I feel empowered by surgery, I love that we can create ourselves to be whoever we want.

‘Having the image in my head of how I see myself coming to life is immensely satisfying.

‘I’m happy with the results of all my surgeries, but do I see any upgrades and improvements that can be made? Absolute.

“I want to have more surgeries in the future because I like to keep improving myself. It is an investment in yourself.

You are your best and most valuable asset and that inner confidence of feeling beautiful will shine through and impact your whole life.

“For me, it’s not just about looks, it’s about being comfortable with myself and doing what I need to do to feel that way.”

Being really comfortable with herself means that Serena doesn’t shy away from the criticism she receives on social media.

“I get mixed reactions on social media, some people hate it, some people love it,” she said.

“To the people who love and support me, the fans of my music and the people who follow me because of my looks, I appreciate you.

And for the people who choose to judge me and spread negativity without knowing anything about me or the type of person I am, I feel sorry for those people who want to put others down.

“I don’t hurt anyone with my choices.

“I like to spread positivity on my Instagram page and make sure it’s a safe place for my fans and followers to interact with me.

In life you can never please everyone because not everyone chooses to be happy and positive.

‘All you can do is determine how you react to things and how you perceive them.

“To be a public figure and someone who puts his life on the line for the world to see, you have to be thick-skinned and able to shut out negativity.”