Woman spends $13K on truck filled with lost packages and claims the stuff inside was worth over $50K

A vlogger spent $12,643 on a truckload of lost packages after winning a bidding contest for the items in hopes of recouping her money and finding treasure including a Dior bag, Dyson vacuum cleaner and diamond jewelry.

Hope Aleen, 28, of Utah, regularly posts videos of herself buying lost mail parcels, lost luggage and even buying returns from department stores.

The savvy shopper shares her videos with her more than 1.92 million subscribers and unpacks the hundreds of packages on camera in hopes of earning her money back.

In one viral video Hope documented the treasure hunt by showing how she opened the thousands of packages she spent nearly $13,000 on.

A truck full of treasures! The most expensive items Hope found in the unclaimed packs Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $850

Taylor Guitar: $800

Levi’s Jeans: $520

Tory Burch Dress: $498

Dior Saddlebag: $4,200

Jewelry: $3,000

Fortunately, the vlogger struck gold when she found designer handbags, guitars and jewelry worth more than $50,000.

“These giant boxes are full of online orders that haven’t reached their final destination,” she explained in a viral video, which has racked up more than a million views on YouTube.

After unloading the giant packages in her house, Hope dug through the boxes to find the treasure, which took her two days, and counted the cost of each item to sell.

And when she saw half of a pair of Dr. Martens boots, Hope realized her treasure hunt wouldn’t be as easy as she thought and she would have to spend most of her time organizing her inventory.

Fortunately, she found the other half of the beloved Dr. Martens and went on to unbox even more branded shoes, including Converse, Adidas, Steve Madden, Birkenstocks, Under Armor and Toms.

The huge boxes were mostly filled with obscure items of clothing such as 141 baby Yoda T-shirts, a flame-resistant suit, 113 packs of pet outfits and 232 socks.

And while the items didn’t appear to have much value at first glance, after checking out, Hope got $2,000 of her money back in the first hour of unpacking.

Hope also collected an $800 Taylor guitar and two more unbranded guitars, which she found in the box she called the “treasure chest.”

She continued to hit the jackpot when she found five Apple keyboards worth $500

The vlogger continued to unpack and eventually hit the jackpot when she found the designer items or the ‘treasure’.

Hope also found a box filled with only jewelry.

Hope then found $1,308 worth of Steve Madden wallets and ended up earning her nearly $13,000 back.

She then decided to open the box she called the “treasure chest,” which had the highest price tags.

Hope collected a $70 longboard, an $850 Dyson vacuum, an $800 Taylor guitar, and two more unbranded guitars.

She also found two baseball bats signed by former New York Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens and Milwaukee brewer Kolten Wong.

But Hope really proved she was a savvy shopper when she found a Dior handbag worth $4,200, if authentic.

At the end of her search, Hope revealed that the “treasure chest” contained about $9,936 worth of items or $14,136, if the Dior wallet is authentic — on top of the $42,720 worth of goods she had unpacked from the previous boxes.

Though she struggled with which items to keep, she eventually decided to keep only $5,287 worth of items for herself and friends.