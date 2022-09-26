Woman sparks debate after buying parents champagne on child’s first birthday

<!–

An Australian podcast host has sparked debate after giving parents a bottle of champagne to celebrate their first year of parenthood – rather than getting a gift for their one-year-old.

Phoebe Parsons took to TikTok to explain her reasoning and ask the community if they think it’s “reasonable” to mark the occasion in this way.

Online opinion was divided on the controversial question. The majority of those who commented described it as “completely honest” and the “best idea ever”, while others felt that it alone wasn’t enough.

In the video, Phoebe said, “I’d really like to know other people’s thoughts on this. I’m on my way to a first birthday party and I gave the parents a bottle of champagne instead of the kid.

“So in the child’s life so far (he is 12 months old), I have given him a maternity gift and a birth gift.

“I thought it was only fair to give the parents a present to celebrate their first year of surviving as parents.

“Besides, the kid won’t really remember his first birthday party and there are about 50 other people I assume are all going to buy the kid’s presents.

“So do you think it’s fair that at the first birthday party the parents buy a present instead of the child?”

Opinions were divided on the question. Some users thought the gift was well deserved and a great idea: ‘Yes, it was probably one of the most challenging years of their lives, they deserve a treat!’

‘Omg YES! Got a bottle of whiskey as a gift for my only boys 1st birthday. Apparently I needed it for the next few days. Good idea!’

Some moms said they would have appreciated this more than “any annoyingly noisy toy.”

Others outlined that a gift for the parents was just what was needed after the first year: “My favorite gift at my one-year-old’s party was a voucher for a hotel for me and my fiancé and a free babysitter for the night.”

Others felt that the gift alone was not enough.

“Not instead of, but also if…” said another.

“Yeah, but I’d probably buy the baby a little teddy bear as a keepsake,” added another.

‘Yes but! Only as an addition to a gift for the child. Or a bottle at birth is more suitable.’

Some felt that gifts were not necessary at all: ‘I wouldn’t buy a present for either of them.’

While for others it depends on the situation: ‘In this situation, yes. If the parents don’t have much, no.’

Some users were just confused: “Why would you give a baby a bottle of champagne?”