Woman sparks debate after asking whether noisy children should be allowed in expensive restaurants

A woman has sparked a furious debate over whether expensive restaurants should have a policy on noisy children.

The woman went to the British parenting forum mumsnet complaining that her grown-up night out was ruined by a family with three children sitting next to her.

While she gained support in some circles — with one Mumsnet user writing, “I was long gone,” others disagreed with her opinion.

One wrote: ‘So parents shouldn’t be entitled to a meal? Babies cry and toddlers can make noises. You’re in a public restaurant.’

The woman wrote: ‘About 10 minutes after we sat down, a couple came in with a buggy and two other children in tow. They sat at the table next to us.

‘One child kept knocking his spoon off the table, another kept crawling along the wide windowsill so that it was right behind my head, and the baby was amused by the father playing peek-a-boo while she screamed excitedly. This went on and on.

“We asked to be moved to another table. There were none available. Then the baby started to cry loudly and the toddler got tired and cranky and started to whimper.

“We left without dessert and complained on the way out. They knocked the price of a bottle of wine off our bill.

‘AIBU’ [Am I Being Unreasonable] to think that expensive restaurants, which charge a fortune, should have a policy to deal with this kind of situation? We paid a lot of money for a meal we couldn’t enjoy.’

Some Mumsnet users agreed that 7:30pm is too late for rowdy kids to enter an expensive restaurant, saying they’d be annoyed too

The post, however, sparked mixed reactions, with some Mumsnet users backing her.

One wrote, “A lot of nice restaurants don’t allow kids to dine in and I think that’s okay.

“They will allow well behaved children at lunch and I think this is a good policy as it would prevent me from having a toddler or baby.”

She added: “I’m sorry your meal was ruined. I would feel the same if I had dated [my husband] alone, because it’s such a rare occasion.’

But others thought she was very unreasonable.

However, others argued that the woman was being unreasonable, saying that children – and their parents – are entitled to a fancy meal outside the door.

A compared the strict British attitude towards children in restaurants to that of those in the Mediterranean.

She wrote about her holiday in Italy: ‘The dinner at 9 pm and lots of kids in restaurants who behave the same and Italians love it.

“Everyone was chatting, great food and overall feeling great. What’s wrong with this country?’

Others also noted that it’s not just children who make noise.

One Mumsnet user said: ‘We booked at the table and we were literally surrounded by three hen and stag parties. Loud, screaming women covered in plastic d****.’