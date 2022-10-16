Woman with 'soul-destroying' illness vomits every time she eats – and treatment will cost £40,000

The mother of a student who has a rare condition that leaves her unable to eat without immediately throwing up says watching her daughter deteriorate is “destroying” her – and that treatment will cost £ 40,000.

Helen Tucks, 63, daughter Emma, ​​from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, fell ill “out of the blue” three years ago when she developed bilateral kidney stones.

The 22-year-old then developed a kidney infection, which was treated with surgery and a course of antibiotics.

But this treatment killed Emma’s natural gut bacteria and paralyzed her gastrointestinal system – meaning she can no longer digest her food.

Emma Tucks, from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, became ill “out of the blue” in 2019 when she developed bilateral kidney stones. Pictured with mum Helen, 63, before her health problems

Emma (pictured during one of several hospital stays over the past three years) has a rare condition that means she can’t eat without immediately throwing up

Emma’s mum Helen opened up about the impact it has had on her daughter’s life, saying: ‘It just destroys me to be honest. She’s young and she’s just one of the nicest kids.

‘If I’m not feeling so well, she still tries to help me even if I say no.

‘We are quite close because she is 22 but hasn’t fled the nest and still needs my support.’

Before developing the kidney stones, Emma weighed around seven-and-a-half stone – but dropped around two stone and plummeted to just five-and-a-half stone after being ill in 2019.

Although Emma slowly managed to get her weight back to where it was, her mother says that quite often she will lose six kilos when she gets infections.

As a result, Emma cannot socialize like a normal 22-year-old, as an infection can land her in the hospital for months on end.

Emma (pictured at her graduation) cannot socialize like a normal 22-year-old as an infection could put her in hospital for months

Emma developed kidney stones ‘out of the blue’ in 2019. Pictured left on holiday before her illness. Pictured at home with his dog

Helen continued: ‘It’s full of looking after her because she has loads of drugs and can’t take anything orally, I have to crush them for her.

What is a gastric pacemaker? A device designed to stimulate the stomach (similar to a pacemaker) is placed in a small pocket made under the skin of the stomach. The device sends electrical impulses to the abdominal muscles to help them work more normally. The amount of stimulation can be adjusted to suit the patient. A gastric pacemaker offers an alternative to patients who have become nutritionally stunted by digestive problems and are at risk of needing a gastrectomy (removal of the stomach). Source: NHS

‘It’s hard because she just wants to be normal.’

Earlier this year, the family learned about a ‘life-changing’ stomach pacemaker, which means Emma would be able to eat normally again.

However, it would cost a staggering £40,000 to have fitted.

The mum said: ‘When Emma found out the cost of the treatment she just burst into tears.

‘I told her we would do whatever it took, even if it meant remortgaging the house or selling our pensions.

‘But Emma disagreed and said it wasn’t right because she said we have to live and our pensions are what we’ve worked for.

“Then she asked why an alcoholic can get a liver transplant and someone who smokes can get a heart transplant.

‘She has done nothing wrong in her life and cannot get the treatment she needs.’

Helen is now doing everything she can to raise money for her daughter’s treatment – including setting up one GoFundMe page and breeding puppies.

She said: ‘We bred one of our dogs in COVID but you can’t breed them until they’ve had two seasons after because it’s classed as puppy breeding and it’s not fair.

‘She was able to be bred this year so we decided to try again to see if we could raise some money and we managed to sell six.

Emma’s family are trying to raise £40,000 for a ‘life-changing’ stomach pacemaker. Pictured in hospital with another kidney infection

Before her illness, Emma weighed around 50kg. Pictured left on holiday before developing a kidney infection. Pictured just during one of her hospital stays after losing 15kg

‘We kept a puppy last time and keeping one when Emma was in hospital seemed like a good idea for her because she gets a lot of comfort from dogs.

“But I was trying to visit Leeds every day while I had a puppy at home who needed a lot of attention, so it was quite challenging.”

You can donate to Emma’s Go Fund Me here.