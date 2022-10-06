Woman SLAPS her boyfriend after he proposes to her with a RING POP at MLB game 

While it is unknown if the proposal was a prank or real, many social media users have speculated that it was all a ploy for views

A marriage proposal went extremely wrong at a baseball game when a man was punched in the face after he got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him using a Ring Pop.

People gathered at the Rogers Center on Sunday to watch the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Boston Red Sox, and while fans expected a great game, what they didn’t expect was to see a courtship go south.

In a viral video which has received over 250,000 views, Alexander Korda from New York was seen stopping his girlfriend as she approached her seat – before he told her he loved her.

Alexander then dropped to one knee, leaving his girlfriend in shock with her hand over her mouth.

Onlookers turned their eyes to see the seemingly happy couple – and immediately pulled out their phones to record what was about to happen next.

To the audience’s shock, the woman went from excited to furious in a matter of seconds, slapping Alexander across his face and even throwing her drink at him.

When his girlfriend saw the red lollipop, she screamed: ‘What the hell is wrong with you’

The official MLB camera crew even started recording the motion so they could put it on the big screen for all the fans to see without knowing what was coming.

And what many thought would be a sweet moment was ruined when Alexander pulled out a small black box from his left jean pocket – only to reveal a Ring Pop inside.

When his girlfriend saw the red lollipop, she screamed: ‘What the hell is wrong with you?’

His girlfriend then violently punched him in the face and threw her drink at him as fans screamed in horror from their seats.

While it is unknown if the proposal was a prank or real, many social media users have speculated that it was just a ploy to get some views.

Alexander’s girlfriend was wearing a bikini top from the brand Love Lost Manhattan in the clip, which Alexander is the CEO of and is the original poster of the viral video — leaving some to question whether the moment was real or fake.

“So many things are staged for views and likes/ads these days so I have no idea if this is legit anymore,” said one user in the comments section.

Another user agreed: ‘It sure seems staged, doesn’t it?’

“Too much content,” one user wrote.

Another commented: ‘OK, definitely staged. They make this into fights all the time.’

Many users also speculated that the real ring was in his other pocket, while others slammed Alexander’s girlfriend for not being able to take a joke

One user said: ‘She’s not worth it man. Lol so aggressive. You got her though, lol priceless.’

“He had the head ring in his pocket, if she can’t get a joke she better not be with you,” one user wrote.

Another user added: ‘Looks like the right ring box was in the other pocket!!’

“That’s so cute, maybe he wanted to let her pick the ring. So embarrassed for him,” said one user.