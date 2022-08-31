Woman shoves two thugs off a London Underground Cental line train

<!–

This is when a woman who was in the middle of a bust-up on a London Underground screamed at some thugs before pushing them both away.

The woman yelled at the two men ‘will you get off the train, get off’ aboard the Central Line carriage at Tottenham Court Road station in the West End.

Her intervention — which prompted one of the men to tell her to “shut up” — came after the pair blocked the doors while threatening to “beat you up” to a third man who had been involved in some form of altercation with them.

The Twitter user who filmed the clip said the argument started when the man in the white T-shirt stared at the third man — and the third man then asked if he was gay.

The video shows two men cruelly trying to pull a third man off a Central Line train in London

The duo appeared to be trying to pull the third man off the train, while the woman standing by the door tried to mind her own business as the doors began to close.

One of the two men then called out to the third man, “Are you crazy, never do that?” and the second said to him, “Get off the train, I’m going to slap you.”

And the woman was then forced to intervene, yelling at the two men and pushing them off as they stumbled back to the platform and yelled “shut up.”

The video was posted to social media around noon yesterday by Twitter user @Avz_xv, who said, “Grandma didn’t have it. I was too tired to laugh.’

The woman intervenes and yells at the men: ‘get off the train’ before pushing them away

Below the clip, @Avz_xv said the man in the white T-shirt was staring at the third guy — and the third guy “then asked if he was gay and it escalated from there.”

A comment on the video said: ‘He told the older woman to shut up and that’s why we have crazy problems in the community. The respect is gone, joker.’

The Twitter user who posted the clip responded to this comment, saying, “It’s true, but I really don’t think she was bothered by the way she pushed them off her.”

@Avz_xv also said ‘I had to die from the way she pushed them.’ MailOnline has contacted the UK Transport Police for more information.

