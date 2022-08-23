Woman shoots one person dead and injures two more in Atlanta before getting arrested

One person has died and two others were taken to hospital with injuries after a woman was involved in a series of shootings on the streets of Atlanta – before fleeing the crime scene and fleeing.

Police closed off surrounding roads as they hunted for the gunman in the Midtown neighborhood before arresting her at a nearby airport.

Police have released an image of the suspected gunman in an attempt to locate her after firing at two busy locations in the city center around 2 p.m.

She has since been arrested and is still in custody.

In the attack, the woman, who has yet to be identified but was photographed by a passerby while she was being arrested, was tracked by police officers to a local airport about two hours after the first shots were reported.

The shootings in the city’s Colony Square – a popular square with office buildings and hotels near the center of the city – left one dead and two others seriously injured.

One person has died and two others were taken to hospital with injuries after a woman was involved in a series of shootings on the streets of Atlanta – before fleeing the scene and fleeing

Less than two hours later, just after 4 p.m., Atlanta police confirmed they had located the suspect at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

In the first attack, the woman stormed an apartment building at 1280 West Peachtree Street NW at approximately 1:45 p.m., where she pulled out a firearm and fired several shots into the residence’s management office.

One person was killed and another injured in the shooting. The surviving victims were then rushed to a nearby hospital.

But the shooting didn’t end there, with another person also being shot and rushed to the hospital moments later, just a few blocks away, at 1100 Peachtree Street, a high-rise office building.

The last shot was reportedly fired around 2:15 p.m. – after which the perpetrator, who police believe was responsible for both attacks, appeared to vanish into thin air.

Residents were then advised to stay off the street near the shooting sites, specifically between 12th Street and Peachtree Street NE and 15th Street and West Peachtree Street NW, while officers were engaged in an extensive manhunt for the suspect.

The shootings in the city’s Colony Square – a popular square with office buildings and hotels near the center of the city – left one dead and two others seriously injured. The surviving victims were then rushed to a nearby hospital

The last shot was reportedly fired around 2:15 p.m., after which the perpetrator, who police believe was responsible for both attacks, disappeared from the bustling square.

Officers were able to discern the woman’s likeness after analyzing security footage from the area, sending images of her strolling around town with a rolling suitcase after her series of murderous attacks.

Less than two hours later, just after 4 p.m., Atlanta police confirmed they had located the suspect at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A passerby managed to capture the moment when police handcuffed the alleged attacker with her mobile camera. The woman in the photo was wearing the same striped shirt that the suspect was wearing that was seen in the security footage,

The woman’s two surviving victims were rushed to hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.

It is unclear if the gunman knew the victims prior to the attack.

However, an email alert sent by the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority warning its employees of the gunman identified the suspect as Raissa Kengne, a former audit manager at BDO, an accounting firm in the plaza.

Atlanta police have not confirmed that this is the name of the possible suspect.

In a tweet, the officers wrote: “On 8/22/2022, around 1:45 PM, officers responded to a call from a person at 1280 W. Peachtree Street.

“On arrival, officers found two people who appeared to have been shot. One of the victims has died.

The second victim was taken to hospital for treatment. While at 1280 W. Peachtree Street, officers received another call from a person who had been shot at 1100 Peachtree Street.

Residents were then advised to stay off the street near the shooting sites, specifically between 12th Street and Peachtree Street NE and 15th Street and West Peachtree Street NW, while officers conducted an extensive manhunt for the suspect.

“On arrival there, officers found 1 person who appeared to have been shot.

The person has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“The initial information indicates that an unknown woman is responsible for these incidents. Multiple officers went to the Midtown neighborhood and searched for the female suspect. It is unclear whether the suspect remained in the area or left.’

More to follow…