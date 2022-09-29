Woman shares what your palm lines reveal about your health, career and personality  

An expert in Chinese culture has revealed what the shape and length of your palm lines tell you about your personality, health and even let you know if you’re on the right career path.

Min Yilin, often posts videos to her TikTok channel educating her followers about Chinese culture, including how to use chopsticks and explaining about beauty standards in China.

In a series of videos Min shared with her over 150,000 followers, she shared exactly how viewers could learn more about themselves by simply examining their palms.

In her first video, Min described what the line on your palm, which she referred to as your ‘heart line’, reveals about your romantic life.

The heart line, or love line, ‘starts from under the pinky and runs across the palm towards the middle or index finger.’

If your love line is short, Min described that you are most likely a ‘powerful and stubborn person’.

She added that those with short heart lines are often ‘spontaneous’ but have a ‘truncated’ love life as they are often ‘isolated from others’.

Next, she explained the ups and downs of your love life if you have a long heart line.

She added that ‘very long’ palm lines reach ‘opposite sides of the palm’, meaning you are extremely independent.

This means you would rather be alone then be with others, because of this Min noted that those with long love lines will experience extreme ‘hardships’.

Min added that a long heart line indicates that you are an extremely ‘loyal’ and dedicated partner who often feels emotions at a heightened level, causing you to be ‘severely hurt’ by conflicts in your relationships.’

Min explained that your headline can reveal information about your personality and career and added a person with a short headline will have difficulty making decisions

If your headline is straight, then “you are practical, dedicated and good at science, technology and math”

A curved heading indicates that you are gentle, tolerant and creative and that “you were born to be in the spotlight and pursue careers in PR, media, social sciences and literature”

Next, the Chinese culture expert talked about what your palms tell you about your personality and career with your headline.

“To find it, just look between your thumb and index finger and follow the line towards the side of your palm,” explained Min.

She added that the main line is above the ‘heart line’.

“The headline represents your wisdom, conviction and thinking ability,” she revealed.

If you have a long headline, it means that you are considerate, logical and responsive.

A person with a short head will have difficulty making decisions and often rush into things.

If your headline is equally ‘you are practical, dedicated and good at science, technology and maths’.

A curved main line indicates that you are gentle, tolerant and creative.

Min adds that a curved headline means ‘you were born to be in the spotlight and pursue careers in PR, media, social sciences and literature.’

The expert’s followers were quick to flood her comment section with praise as they couldn’t believe how accurate her palm readings were

The expert’s followers were quick to flood her comments section with praise as they couldn’t believe how accurate her palm readings were.

One user said: ‘Wow, you’ve got yourself a beautiful following.’

Another added: ‘Mine stretches almost end to end. Your description is accurate.’

“My true I just followed you,” wrote another user.

“Wow that was very true,” commented another user.