Woman shares what its like dating Australian versus European men by comparing the texts they send

A young traveler has revealed the stark difference between texting Australian and European men — and Aussie guys didn’t come out on top.

Alexa, who is from Sydney but has traveled through Europe, compared the sweet messages she received from men she met during her travels to the harsh texts she received while at home.

In a now viral TikTok videothe woman shared screenshots of the messages she received from both sides over the years with an Australian texting her “Who cares about you,” while a European man was more romantic asking “How’s my beautiful girl?’.

Scroll down for video

Alexa (pictured), from Sydney, revealed what it’s like to date Australian versus European men by comparing the types of texts they send in a now viral TikTok video

Alexa here shared screenshots of messages from men she’d dated with an Australian text: ‘Stop asking me, you know’, while Europeans were more romantic, saying ‘I wish I could be with you again’

‘Should we all move to Europe?’ Alexa captioned the clip which has racked up over 41,000 views.

More cheeky texts from Australian guys she got during her time dating in Sydney included: ‘Stop asking me you know’, ‘I bothered to ask you’ , ‘I was p***ed off’ and ‘This is so damn simple’.

On the contrary, worshipers in Europe were much kinder by sending the Australian woman messages such as, “Will always have you in my heart,” “I’m melting with our photos,” and “Wish I could be with you,” complete with heart emojis.

More cheeky texts from Australian guys she got during her time dating in Sydney included, “I bothered to ask you,” “I was crazy,” and “Who cares you”

Dozens of women both from below and around the world agreed with Alexa and related her problem with “toxic” Australian men.

‘Sydney woman here. Can confirm this is the truth,” said one viewer while another wrote: “Ughhh this is so accurate”.

‘This is so true!! Why are they so angry?” asked a third.

‘Can confirm, I’m from the UK and it’s bizarre how men communicate in Aus,’ said a fourth.

On the contrary, suitors in Europe were much friendlier with messages like, “How’s my pretty girl?” and ‘Will always have you in my heart’ complete with heart emojis

‘Guys in Sydney ARE YOU MESSAGING???? this is rare already,” laughed another to which Alexa replied: “Messages are hardly worth reading dw”.

Others in the comments weren’t so convinced and jumped in to defend the Aussie guys.

‘Maybe you’re picking the wrong guys,’ said one person, and the second agreed, ‘You’re talking to the wrong Sydney guys!’

“It all depends on the boy, some are heartless and some are graceful and affectionate. It doesn’t matter where they come from,’ said another.

Someone also gave some wise dating advice: “They don’t deserve your most beautiful self. Don’t bother explaining yourself to those who despise you so much. Respect them back and block’.