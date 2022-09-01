Woman shares her dating rules, from always going out on a Thursday and never becoming a ‘pen pal’

A writer has gone viral with a hilarious video detailing her 15 rules for a successful first date.

Eli Rallo, a New York-based content creator with 550,000 followers, shares her tips, from clothes to the best day of the week to meet.

Eli, who posts under the handle @thejarr, has become a social media hit thanks to her lighthearted clips giving women advice.

In the last videoshe says the first — and arguably most important — tip is to have your first date on a Thursday.

She says, “The most elite first date day is Thursday. Why? On Thursday you can tell someone what are your plans for Saturday? And then you can go out with them on Saturday or get a Sunday brunch.

“It’s the perfect end to a weekend where you can make plans for a second date for Monday, and then you know how you feel before the new week starts.”

She also advises how to prepare for a date by drinking 1.5 glasses of anything – be it red wine or Diet Coke to get yourself “pumped up.”

She adds, “While you’re doing this, listen to Ariana Grande. It just makes you feel good before going on a date.’

She adds, “Rule number 4 is that you don’t have to text someone every day before going on a first date.

‘You don’t know them. Don’t become a pen pal. You want to get to know them in person, not over the phone.’

Another piece of advice she gives is to schedule your first date on the same night as your other single friends.

She said, “You’re all going to get together. You all go pre-game together. You’re all going to get ready together, then you’re all going to go on a first date and then you’ll go home and regroup. It’s really fun.’

She says: ‘For a first date, a drink is king, because then you can hold something and you have something to do.’

She adds that even if you don’t feel like going out for a drink, you should start drinking coffee so you’ll have “something to sip so you can feel more comfortable.”

She also recommends wearing a Canadian tuxedo in the spring or summer, but an “F-me sweater” in the colder months — something that exudes confidence but is also “soft and cuddly.”

Another important rule is not to add the person you meet to your phone contacts until the third date.

She says, “They don’t have to include real estate in your phone contacts until the third date.”

In a somewhat quirky tip, she also says that straight men fall in love with a woman if they have the time to think about them.

She says: ‘Heterosexual men fall in love while they can unconsciously think of you.

“So have an incredible first date and then leave. Give him time to think about you and fall in love with you.’

The writer regularly draws up lists of rules for her 550,000 followers. She has rules for every day of the week as well as on how best to date and how to get out of a funk

But she warns that if your first date is with a woman, it won’t work if a woman falls in love through sex and intimacy.

She adds that during the date you should tell at least one comically traumatic story – to show your potential partner what’s to come.

And she says you should make “tentative” plans with your friends for afterward so you can go somewhere if you don’t want to stay.

The post has been played 1.7 million times, with much approval from the list of tips.

One follower wrote: “Thursday is also perfect because when things go bad, you can use the ‘early up for work’ excuse.”

Another wrote: ‘I love the idea of ​​going out on a date with your friends on the same night. That sounds fun.’

A third wrote: ‘This is an iconic list of rules. Wow.’

Writer Eli often shares “rules” on her social media sites. She has previously shared rules for the dating website Hinge; including not wearing sunglasses in photos or trying to be someone else cooler than you are.

She also shared rules for a Monday, including getting up at 7 a.m. and making a glittering to-do list that you’re more likely to complete.

And her “How to Get Out of a Funk” list includes making your bed, cleaning up at least three things, and going for a walk.