Woman shares her budget girl’s party idea making a stylish sleepover with buys from Kmart and Ikea

A creative Australian woman has shared how she threw an amazing sleepover party for her young cousins ​​complete with tipi, fairy lights, treat packs and balloons.

Notice on Kmart Home Decor and Hacks Australia Facebook page, the frugal party stylist wowed thousands with the beautiful set-up she created for her twin cousins ​​and their four friends.

The Melbourne shopper said she raided Kmart’s clearance section for tents, mattresses, cushions, lighted garlands and string lights after getting exorbitant prices from a rental company.

Food tray from Ikea, masks, balloon garland and mini lights from Amazon, everything else 100 percent Kmart. The clearance section was absolute joy and didn’t cost an arm and a leg,’ she wrote in the post.

The partygoers, aged between 11 and 12, had their own single air mattress, which cost just $7.50 each, dressed with a pink blanket, as well as a $1 heart pillow and a $4 pillow, all from Kmart.

Each bed was under its own $29 teepee that had been adorned with Kmart’s $4 lighted leaf garland, $6 cotton ball candles and faux roses.

The $15 Ikea food trays at the end of the beds contained matching slippers, a soft eye mask, face mask and a bottle of water.

She also made a balloon screen over the beds across the ceiling using adhesive Command hooks and some string.

The woman said the entire setup cost between $450-$500, but can be done for hundreds less by those on a tighter budget.

Eight budget purchases for a stylish children’s party $29 Teepee Play Tent – Kmart $6 Cotton Cords – Kmart $4 Light Up Leaf Garland – Kmart $7.50 Twin Flocked Air Mattress- Kmart $6 Quilted Valor Slides – Kmart DKK 15. Klipsk white bed tray – IKEA 2 $16 Brand Peach and Apple Sheet Mask Pack – Mecca $25.99 Six Pack Soft Eye Masks – Amazon

“You can pick and choose what extra items you want, but my suggestion is to check out what’s on clearance and see what works best,” she recommended.

‘Also plan in advance! If you have time to wait for shipping, I’m sure you can find cheaper alternatives. The extras are what count, but was lucky to get a lot of items on clearance at a couple of Kmarts in the area.’

She said the girls ‘absolutely loved’ their sleepover and she plans to hire out the accessories so parents can throw a stylish party for their own children.

Members of the group were impressed with the spectacular budget party idea and many joked that they were jealous.

‘It just looks so amazing, I love the way you laid it out. Bet they loved it too, one mom said.

‘Wow! It is fantastic! Wish I had a slumber party like this when I was a kid,’ wrote another.

‘I’m almost 30 and would love this! How cool,’ laughed a third.

“This would be great as an adult version,” agreed a fourth, to which another responded: “Just imagine wine, turf and chocolate”.