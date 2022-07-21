Woman shares harrowing tale of calling police on son she feared was planning school shooting 

A mother recounts the heartbreaking experience of reporting her son, who she suspects of plotting a shooting to mark a Columbine anniversary at his high school.

Nicole Schubert, 41, called the police on her own son in 2019 after discovering that the then 17-year-old’s diary was filled with a meticulously detailed plan to commit a mass murder at his high school in Washington. The evil plan began with the shooting of his own mother.

In an emotional interview with Good morning AmericaSchubert spoke about how she made the difficult decision not only to save the lives of others, but also that of her own son.

Although her son – now 20 – is still mad at her, she said his life is back on track thanks to the intervention.

“As hard as it was to report him, I don’t regret it,” she said The Wall Street Journal last week.

Schubert shared her emotional story as the nation was gripped by a spate of school and public shootings, in which 19 elementary school children and two teachers were brutally murdered in Uvalde, Texas.

Schubert pictured with an edited image of her son, who was a minor when she called police to report his alleged plans to shoot down his school

ON GMA ONLY: This mom made the unimaginable choice to report her own son to authorities for fear he would plan an attack on his school and says to some extent that parents of mass shooters are responsible for ignoring the warning signs .@tjholmes reports. pic.twitter.com/zOuW3NZdFz — Good morning America (@GMA) July 21, 2022

Schubert described coming across her son’s diary in their home in September 2019, where she saw his violent plans in great detail.

“It was very descriptive,” she said, “it was just heartbreaking. Not me, I didn’t really want to know the details.’

In the diary, her son wrote about carrying out a shooting on April 20, 2020, on the 21st anniversary of the Columbine shooting, according to The Wall Street Journal.

He planned to start his massacre at 5 a.m. that morning by killing his mother and her boyfriend, and he would start shooting at his school at 12:20 a.m. later that day.

“Kill anyone possible, fight to the death or commit suicide after maximum damage is done,” he wrote, according to a police report.

Shubert made her comments about Good morning America today. She said she hopes her story will help others in her position come forward

A few months before discovering the magazine, Schubert had found what looked like a pipe bomb and bomb-making material in her son’s bedroom, who also said he was fascinated by mass shooters.

After finding the diary, she said she carried it with her for a day as she tried to decide what to do.

“Your first instinct, as a parent, is to protect your child. But at that point, I felt like if he’s really going to do these things, he’d be safer in prison,” Schubert told Good Morning America.

She also said she was moved to action by thinking about the random goals of her son, many of whom she knew would be the children of friends and co-workers, and even children she once babysat.

“It wasn’t just about me and him at the time,” she said, “it was about an entire school—hundreds of people, hundreds of children, children.”

She decided to report her son within hours of finding the diary, and the police arrested him when he returned from school that day.

While the police detained him, he found a 6-inch blade knife that he had in his pocket. According to the police report, he told a police officer to fuck off when they asked him if he understood his rights.

Her son pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment: domestic violence and a felony to bomb or damage property, although he maintained that the contents of the diary were just a fantastic story he had written and not something he intended to do. actually do.

Schubert’s son was not allowed to return to school, but received a mental evaluation, 18 months of community supervision and 20 hours of community service.

Since his arrest, he has completed his high school diploma, seeks help for his depression, plans to attend college and has no problems with the law.

Payton Gendron is accused of killing 10 people after he ransacked a supermarket in Buffalo, NY in May

Salvador Ramos, 18, killed 21 elementary school students and two teachers in May, and Robert Crimo III, 21, killed seven people and injured 46 others when he shot down a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, in July

Schubert said she hoped her story would empower others in her situation to make similar difficult decisions and save lives.

“If there’s an opportunity to save even just one person, one child, I think it’s worth it,” she told Good Morning America.

She also begged parents to remain vigilant for warning signs from their children.

“Stay in their business. Even if they don’t like it. They won’t like it. But as parents, our job is to know what our kids are doing,” she said, “watch and watch for signs. Children will normally tell you by their actions when something is wrong.”

She said that while it was terrible to hear that her son wanted to kill her, she still loves him.

‘That’s my child, I, I gave birth to him, you know. It hurts a lot. It still hurts,” she said.

‘He’s my child. I love him unconditionally. I will always be there for him. I will always love him no matter what he does.’