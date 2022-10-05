Woman scoops lottery win after using dead mother’s numbers found when she cleared out her flat

A woman won the lottery using her dead mother’s numbers, but she accidentally ripped and had to search through the bins to find her winning ticket.

Kelly Firth, 44, would buy her mother Carol’s Lotto Hotpicks tickets every week from their local store in west Halifax before the 65-year-old died last year.

Kelly didn’t play the lottery herself, but months later she found her mother’s numbers, 7, 17 and 37, written on a card while she was cleaning out her apartment later and decided to play them in the shops.

She bought numbers for Wednesday and Saturday, but when her numbers didn’t come up on the first draw, she tore up the ticket and threw it away.

However, she was shocked when three numbers came up in the weekend’s draw.

Believing it was a sign from her mother, Kelly celebrated and shouted to Carol’s ashes on her TV stand when her mother’s favorite song – ‘You’re Simply the Best’ by Tina Turner – came on the radio.

But grandmother-of-four Kelly had to hunt through the flat’s shared bins to find the remains of her discarded tickets, which she pieced together.

The store accepted the taped ticket and she collected her £1,600 prize, which she used to take her family on holiday to Blackpool.

Kelly Firth (right) was over the moon after winning the lottery when she found her late mother Carol’s (left) regular numbers and decided to play them

Kelly, 44, was raised more than £1,500 using the same numbers as her mother did before she died in 2021

Kelly found her mother Carol’s (pictured) numbers, 7, 17 and 37, months after she died written on a card while cleaning her flat later and decided to play them

Full-time mother-of-two Kelly, from west Halifax, said: ‘I still can’t believe I won with mum’s numbers.

‘My daughter and I would pop to the shop for mum every week for her lottery.

‘She had the same numbers on her little card that she gave me and always told me to put both sides of the numbers.

‘We did the same numbers for mum for years and never – never did she win.

‘I decided to continue with them in memory of my mother.

‘I went to my local shop about two months after she passed and placed them on two tickets for the Wednesday and Saturday Lotto Hotpicks draw.

‘I couldn’t believe I won as Mum never did and I just knew she was still around looking after me when the numbers came out.

‘I’m still in shock and always will be. It was a sign from mum and I still can’t believe it.’

Carol, who had a number of health problems, died in May 2021.

She played the numbers – 7, 17 and 37 – every week and let the machine in the shops generate the final five numbers on the ticket.

Carol would do this twice, producing two sets of nearly identical numbers, and placing them in the Wednesday and Saturday drawings.

After realizing she had won, Kelly celebrated and shouted to Carol’s ashes on her TV stand (pictured) as her mother’s favorite song – ‘You’re Simply the Best’ by Tina Turner – came on the radio

Kelly said she used the winnings on a family trip to Blackpool and thinks her mum would have loved to know her numbers had brought joy

Kelly said: ‘When I was watching TV on Saturday night I recognized mum’s numbers but I had already ripped up the tickets and put them away.

‘My heart dropped. I was jumping for joy one minute telling mom we had won and that I knew she was around because she knew I needed this, and then I was panicking the next.

‘I had only just put my black bin out so I jumped in the big bin outside and pulled out each black bin and searched each one until I found the tickets which luckily still had the bar code intact.

‘I shouted to mum that we had won and I turned on the radio to celebrate and mum’s favorite song that I played at her funeral was playing.

‘It just confirmed that mum really was still there. I could not believe it.’

Kelly took her ripped tickets to her local shop where a shop assistant helped put them back together before handing over the cash.

She used the winnings on a family trip to Blackpool and believes her mum would have loved to know her numbers had brought joy.

Kelly said: ‘I took my little family on a little trip to Blackpool with the winnings – my daughter Demi, 26, and my four grandchildren, Harley, 10, Coby Jay, eight, Addison Rio, five, and Kylan, four.

‘My mum loved Blackpool and I know it would have meant a lot to her that her numbers helped us make some special memories.

‘Mum was my best friend, I miss her every day and I can’t believe her numbers brought us so much luck. It was as if she was still here with us.

‘She was definitely looking down on us. All I knew was that she was still around looking after her family.’