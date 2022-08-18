Woman says she got a ‘WELLNESS CHECK’ note from bookstore after ordering two ‘unhappy’ books

A woman has revealed that she received a wellness check in the form of an email from an employee at her local bookstore after purchasing two ‘unfortunate’ books – leaving social media users divided on whether or not the gesture was a good thing. was too pushy.

Kara Rofé, 24, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was eager to get a copy of Jennette McCurdy’s best-selling book I’m Glad My Mom Died and knew her local bookstore, Porter Square Books, would be the place to get it. to do.

Before completing her order, Kara decided to add Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag notebooks to her shopping cart; however, she never expected her choices to be questioned.

The email read: ‘Hi Kara, your order is now ready for pickup! We are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. Thank you for supporting Porter Square Books.”

And while the beginning of the email seemed normal, the rest was anything but.

‘I’d say have fun reading, but these titles indicate otherwise…hope you’re doing well! Dear Morgan.

‘PS The Fleabag text is my most precious possession, I hope you enjoy it!’

Morgan Holly, 21, of Massachusetts, was working at Porter Square Books fulfilling orders when she saw Kara’s order come in.

Kara liked Morgan’s email and thought it was a nice gesture, even saying, “Hot girls support their local bookstores”

In an interview with the Boston GlobeMorgan said, “It was one of the assignments I wanted to fulfill.

“I saw the two books together and I thought, ‘I’m just going to write a note to make sure this person is okay.

“Or just a little sincere, a little aside, that someone is thinking about them and I hope she’s okay.”

Her tweet received more than 101,000 likes and 3,423 retweets.

Morgan admitted she didn’t ‘expect’ her work email to go viral, adding: ‘It was really sweet and really eye opening how many people are sort of connected to that tweet.

“And it was also very exciting to see all those people competing for independent bookstores.”

“When you order things online, especially if you order a book on Amazon, you never get a personal message, or someone checks you in,” Kara told the Boston Globe.

And like Kara, many users found the email to be a genuine exchange and added it to their list of reasons to support small businesses.

Kara even shared a photo of herself on her Twitter holding the books with the caption, “Hot girls support their local bookstores.”

One user commented, ‘What a wonderful thing for them to do! I would probably burst into tears if I was low and some random person thought I was worth checking out.”

“I’m pretty sure I’d burst into tears if someone checked on me so randomly.” added another user.

One user wrote: ‘This is such a nice gesture.’

“We like local bookstores,” says another user.

Another user added, “That’s very healthy.”

While many liked the thoughtful gesture, other users couldn’t help but point out that the email was intrusive

And while many liked the thoughtful gesture, other users couldn’t help but point out that the email was intrusive and even joked that they shouldn’t worry about which books they ordered when placing an order with ‘Amazon. ‘.

‘Oh no, I wouldn’t like this. They should mind their own business,” says one user.

Another user added: ‘Man, this is one reason why I don’t want to order from local bookstores. No one has to comment on my choice of literature.’

“She’s in your company,” added another user.

“Amazon would never,” wrote another user.

“I don’t really know what those two books are about, but if I ever got an email like that, I’d call the police,” added another user.