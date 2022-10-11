Woman says she caught Ned Fulmer from The Try Guys cheating in MAY and tried to warn his wife 

A woman has claimed that she caught Ned Fulmer from The Try Guys cheating back in May – and said she even tried to warn his wife about it without avail.

Last month, many people were left stunned when news hit the web that Fulmer, 35, was having an affair with his producer, Alexandria Herring – after a clubgoer caught them making out – which resulted in him being fired from the popular YouTube show.

At the time, Fulmer confirmed that he had cheated on his wife-of-10-years, Ariel Fulmer, whom he shares two children with, in a statement posted to Twitter, explaining that he had a ‘consensual workplace relationship’ and that he was ‘sorry for any pain’ he had caused.

Now, a TikToker named Brie has claimed that she witnessed the social media star being unfaithful months earlier, and that she attempted to tell his wife about it but wasn’t able to reach her.

She shared a video to the streaming site, which seemingly showed Fulmer out to lunch with an unnamed gal pal in May; and while it is unclear if the woman in the video is Herring since her face cannot be seen – his unidentified companion has long, brunette hair similar to Herring’s.

A woman has claimed that she caught Ned Fulmer from The Try Guys cheating back in May, while sharing a video that seemingly showed him out to lunch with an unnamed woman

She shared the clip to TikTok, which showed Fulmer and his unnamed gal pal laughing and chatting during an outing at the popular restaurant Castaway in Burbank, California

Last month, news hit the web that Fulmer, 35, was having an affair with his producer Alexandria Herring (pictured) – after a clubgoer caught them making out

At the time, Fulmer confirmed that he had cheated on his wife-of-10-years, Ariel Fulmer (pictured), whom he shares two children with, in a statement posted to Twitter

The two could be seen laughing and chatting during an outing at the popular restaurant Castaway in Burbank, California.

Brie also claimed in the comment section of the video that she witnessed them ‘making out,’ but that she did not get it on tape.

‘When you knew Ned was cheating in May…’ she wrote alongside the clip.

The video then cut to a screengrab of a message Brie had sent to Fulmer’s wife, Ariel, in which she told the mother-of-two what she had seen, accompanied by the video.

‘Hi, I’m not sure [of] the ins and outs of your marriage and I am not trying to start anything,’ she wrote in the message.

‘However, I would want to know if this was my husband. Either your husband has a doppelganger in LA [who] was at Castaway restaurant in Burbank on Friday at 5pm or it was your husband.

‘I saw him there with a younger girl with dark, long hair. They were kissing and I have some videos and photos of them. Again, I’m not trying to cause anything I just wanted to bring clarity to you.’

Now, a TikToker named Brie has claimed that she witnessed the star being unfaithful months earlier, and that she attempted to tell his wife about it but wasn’t able to reach her

Brie also claimed in the comment section of the TikTok that she witnessed them ‘making out,’ but that she did not get it on tape. It is unclear if the woman in the video is Herring

The video featured a screengrab of a message Brie had sent to Fulmer’s wife, Ariel, in which she told the mother-of-two what she had seen, accompanied by the video

Shocking: In a follow-up video, Brie explained that she originally assumed that the dinner was innocent – until they started kissing. She added: ‘I was so shook’

In a follow-up video, Brie explained that she originally assumed that the dinner was innocent – until they started kissing.

‘I thought, maybe they’re just getting dinner as friends – but then they start macking in front of the seafood tower,’ she said.

‘I was so shook. It felt weird to record him making out, so the only photos and recording I have is what you’ve seen.’

While she admitted that she was tempted to approach him and ask him about the situation right there and then, Brie said she ‘didn’t want to make a mess.’

She added: ‘I still wasn’t even sure it was him, so I took the videos just in case.

‘I contemplated sending it to [Ariel] because I wasn’t sure if it was my place. But I came to the conclusion that if I was a wife, I’d want to know.’

According to Brie, Ariel never responded to the message, and she’s unsure if she ever even saw it.

As for why she decided to share it online now, she said she hoped it would get Ariel’s attention – especially now that the truth has come to light.

‘If he’s telling her a different timeline and she doesn’t know the truth, I’m hoping she sees this,’ she explained.

‘Also, I feel justified. I wasn’t crazy, that was Ned and he was doing some shenanigans.’

DailyMail.com has reached out to Ned Fulmer and The Try Guys for comment.

While she admitted that she was tempted to approach him and ask him about the situation right there and then, Brie said she ‘didn’t want to make a mess’

According to Brie, Ariel never responded to the message, and she’s unsure if she ever even saw it. Ariel is pictured with Fulmer

Fulmer’s affair was brought to light after someone recorded him smooching his producer, Herring, in a New York City club (seen) in September and sent the footage to Herring’s fiancé

Fulmer’s affair was publicized after someone recorded him smooching his producer, Herring, in a New York City club in September and sent the footage to Herring’s fiancé, Will Thayer.Thayer then shared some grabs from the videos in a shocking Reddit post.

After that, The Try Guys made the heartbreaking announcement that Ned was no longer part of the group.

‘Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together,’ a statement read. ‘We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.’

Fulmer then admitted to the affair and apologized for his actions. He said, ‘Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship.

‘I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel

‘The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.’

Just after that, Ariel released a statement on her Instagram that read: ‘Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me – it means a lot.

‘Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.’

Fulmer and his wife share two sons: Wesley, who was born in April 2018, and Finley, born in November 2020.

Aside from often appearing in videos together on YouTube, they also co-hosted a podcast and had written a cookbook together.

The Try Guys started at Buzzfeed in 2014, when Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, 35, Zach Kornfeld, 32, and Eugene Lee Yang, 36, were employees at the publication and started creating videos trying new things.

Herring’s fiancé, Will Thayer (pictured with Herring), then shared some grabs from the videos in a shocking Reddit post

Parting ways: After that, The Try Guys made the heartbreaking announcement that Ned was no longer part of the group. The three remaining members are seen

The group has since gained more than 15 million followers across their platforms and has racked up billions of views on their videos, which see them trying out popular trends together.

While their exact earnings are not known, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the group makes an estimated $6 million per year from their online content alone.

‘In terms of revenue, they have 4,000 patrons on Patreon, so if the average patron gives $25 a month they generate around $100,000 monthly,’ Eyal Baumel, president of Yoola, a company that has overseen many other popular YouTube creators, told the outlet.

Speaking out: Fulmer then admitted to the affair and apologized for his actions. He said, ‘Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship’

‘On YouTube, they average 30 million monthly views. With an average RPM [revenue per mille, a metric representing money earned per 1000 views] of $5, they should generate $150,000 monthly on YouTube.

‘If you add merch, Facebook, Snap, and sponsored content they can generate around $500,000 a month or even more.’

In a YouTube video shared on October 3, the three remaining members said that they were alerted about Fulmer’s infidelities on Labor day, and that they made the decision to fire him on September 16.

‘Ned confirmed the reports and since confirmed that this had been going on for some time, which was obviously very shocking to us,’ said Habersberger.

‘And we just want you to know that we had no idea this was going on. All of that information was just as shocking to us as all of this has been for you this week.’

‘From the jump, we were acutely aware of just how contrary this was to the values of the company we’ve built and those of everyone who works here,’ added a noticeably angry Yang.

Ariel also released a statement on her Instagram that read: ‘Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy’

The Try Guys started in 2014, when Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, 35, Zach Kornfeld, 32, and Eugene Lee Yang, 36, were employees at Buzzfeed and started creating videos together

The group has since gained more than 15 million followers across their platforms and has racked up billions of views on their videos, reportedly earning $6 million a year

‘This is something we took very seriously. We refused to sweep things under the rug. That is not who we are and is not what we stand for.’

Kornfeld struggled to contain his emotion when he spoke of the hurt and sadness they felt at Fulmer’s actions.

‘I don’t know that we’ll ever be able to fully articulate the pain we feel at this moment,’ he told viewers. ‘It’s hard to re-watch old videos that we love and are proud of.

‘We’re losing a friend, we’re losing someone we built a company with, we have countless memories with.’

Habersberger explained that they had commissioned an independent review into Fulmer’s actions, and concluded that they could no longer work with him.

‘Now, we can’t talk about the details of the review, but suffice to say we found that Ned had engaged in contact, well, conduct unbecoming of our team and we knew that we could not move forward with him,’ he stated.

Kornfeld then explained that they had already filmed tons of content with Fulmer, and that while they were attempting to edit him out of it, some of the footage was ‘fully un-releasable.’

‘There are several videos that we’ve deemed as fully un-releasable. You will never see them and that is due to his involvement,’ the group announced. ‘And that’s a decision that has cost us lots of money.’

Kornfeld said the three of them had decided it was worth the cost, but added that they were all ‘working with editors in finding creative solutions to the footage.’

The three also stressed that there were families involved, and urged fans of the channel not to vilify the women involved.

‘We also wanna remind you that the internet has a tendency to be a lot harsher towards women than men,’ said Yang. ‘So please, we ask that you exercise kindness.’

Kornfeld concluded: ‘We were obviously incredibly shocked and deeply hurt by all of this. This is someone who we’d built a brand and a company with for eight years.

‘We feel saddened, not just personally, but on behalf of our staff and our fans who believed in us.’