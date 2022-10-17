Woman says she "keeps the romance alive" in her marriage by being intimate with her husband daily

A woman has said she ‘keeps the romance alive’ in her marriage by having sex with her husband every day – so they don’t feel like ‘roommates’.

AnnaLee Ford, 31, and her husband, Ethan, 40, from Denver, Colorado, are parents to two young children – and noted that their lives were ‘completely changed’ after having their first child.

The couple had much less free time to spend together – and found that fatigue, business and stress meant they began to become less and less romantic.

They made a list of ways to maintain intimacy in their relationship — which includes kissing for 10 seconds when saying hello or goodbye and no electronics after their kids go to bed — and AnnaLee thinks it’s worked a treat.

The couple explained that not only has their relationship improved in the bedroom, but every aspect has improved – and they are happier, argue less, friendlier and ‘more in tune’ with each other.

AnnaLee, a water engineer said: ‘It’s crazy how much things change when you have children – it hit us harder than we expected.

‘No one really wants to think about sex when you haven’t showered in three days and your breasts are leaking and the size of Jupiter. It’s hard to be intimate.

“So my husband and I decided to make our relationship a priority, because without it, everything else will fall apart.”

AnnaLee revealed that the first thing they make a point of doing is being intimate every day.

She explained: ‘This doesn’t necessarily mean sex, but when we have alone time we agree to follow the ‘one minute rule’.

‘When we have alone time, we have to be close for a minute and give it a go, no matter how tired we are.

‘Nine times out of 10 it leads to sex after that for us – but what it does is make sure we don’t immediately say no without giving it a chance, just because of tiredness or stress.’

She added that if sex isn’t your jam, another way to be intimate is to share a shower and wash each other’s hair.

One rule they have is no electronics when their children – Elliott, three, and Collins, one – go to bed.

AnnaLee said: ‘It can be a hard rule and some days we just want to lie in front of the TV, but if one of us wants to go electronics-free, the other has to too.

‘We sit together, read a book, talk and be near each other. And it’s nice not to be glued to your phone.’

They also say they have to kiss each other hello or goodbye and it has to be for at least 10 seconds each time.

This is because life can be busy and stressful, but this little thing allows them a moment to be close and quiet.

AnnaLee said: ‘Especially if one person is holding the baby, we rush to say hello or goodbye – in and out of meetings, making dinner, getting the kids to school.

‘We force ourselves to spend 10 seconds being slow. It’s a long time – but after the five seconds you start to feel that you are relaxing and getting closer.

“Then you can go back to your crazy days.”

While their list of rules may sound excessive or difficult to implement, AnnaLee said, the more you do it, the more natural it feels.

But their followers on social media were shocked that the parents of two could get physical so often.

But AnnaLee said: ‘We don’t have sex every time but we try to give it a go.

“Sex is like that, sometimes you don’t want to go to the gym at first, but you go and work out, and then you feel good afterwards.”

She added: ‘I feel lucky to have two children with my husband and I’m still madly in love and so attracted to him.

‘But when you have kids and life is crazy busy, being connected is the only thing you can control.’

AnnaLee’s husband Ethan said: ‘Life can be very hectic with not just two little ones but three dogs, buying and selling homes, moving and then throwing your career on top of all that!

‘With life, and of course all the really fun and happy times, it’s been really important for Annalee and I to take a step back and really focus on ‘us’ and our relationship and mutual respect and love.

‘A big part of our success is the daily intimacy like the early morning cuddles in bed, the hugs, the little touches and kisses throughout the day, and of course sex, I mean who doesn’t love sex?

The couple explained that life can be hectic, which is why Ethan and AnnaLee prioritize each other every day

‘But success is also finding or making time to spend quality time together, such as turning off the TV and just listening to music together on the back patio in the evening.

“Before kids, relationships felt more about the big, romantic gestures. Now that our lives are filled with babies and chaos, we’ve moved on to finding love and happiness in the little moments too.

‘It’s all about the small gains after you have children. This mindset has made such a difference in our happiness and quality of relationship.

“We focus and prioritize connecting with each other daily, which not only reminds us how in love we still are with each other, but also has a positive impact on our parenting, our relationships with our children, our careers and all other aspects of life .’