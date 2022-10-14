Woman ‘sandwiched between two obese people’ on American Airlines flight is rebuffed by airline

An Australian-American conservative political commentator found herself “sandwiched” between two extremely fat passengers on a recent American Airlines flight.

Sydney Watson documented her struggle for personal space and comfort during the three-hour flight on Twitterbut was rudely awakened when American Airlines publicly dismissed its outrageous complaints.

“I’m currently – literally – WEDGED between two obese people on my flight,” Watson wrote on Oct. 11.

“This is absolutely NOT acceptable or okay. If fat people want to be fat, fine. But it’s quite another when I’m stuck between you for 3 hours, with your arm rolls on my body,” she wrote, accompanied by two photos of the arm rolls in question.

‘Our passengers come in all shapes and sizes. We are sorry that you were not comfortable during your flight,” the airline said on its official Twitter account on Monday.

Sydney Watson documented the process of enduring a three-hour flight between two obese siblings for her Twitter followers

American Airlines told Watson it can accommodate passengers of all shapes and sizes

Watson disagreed with the dismissal, pointing out specific ways she felt uncomfortable during the flight due to the limited space she was given

Watson shared another photo of her skinny legs wedged between the bodies surrounding her

The photo Watson mentioned here never came out

Watson is an Australian-American conservative commentator with over 300,000 Twitter followers

Very dissatisfied with the company’s response, Watson wrote, “This is truly their official response to me being sandwiched between two obese people.”

‘Goddamnit. So I’m expected to only have a quarter seat when I fly?’

“I just experienced sweating, being touched without my consent, being slapped in the face and being denied personal space for hours.

‘And your response is essentially ‘unfortunate’? Is that what I get here?’ she wrote and tagged the airline.

She previously documented many moments of her unpleasant flying experience to her 317,000 Twitter followers.

“I don’t care if this is mean. My whole body is being touched against my will right now. I can’t even put the armrests down on either side, because there’s no fucking room.’

“I’m tired of pretending that being fat to this extent is normal. Let me assure you it isn’t.’

“If you need a seat belt extender, you’re TOO THICK TO BE IN A PLANE,” she wrote. “Buy two seats or don’t fly.”

Watson wrote that she initially asked one of the obese passengers to swap seats with her. He was apparently siblings with the woman who bordered on either side of Watson.

‘He says, ‘No. That’s okay :),” she wrote. “…and then I started screaming inside.”

Watson seemed incredulous that American Airlines failed to acknowledge her horrific experience

American Airlines said passengers can choose how much space they get on a flight by choosing their seat in advance — and potentially paying more to ensure personal space

She later wrote that “Both fats sweat on me.”

“I’ve realized that if I learn ahead, I’m less crushed. The only downside is that the man in front of me has his seat back and I keep getting hit in the head as he adjusts in his seat.’

“Humiliating,” she wrote, followed by two crying emojis. “This is where my rogue bow begins.”

When the saga ended, Watson wrote, ‘I’m getting off the plane!!’

“The ONLY saving grace was that EVERY flight attendant apologized to me. We have laughed.’

“They said they’d give me free booze if I asked.”

Watson added that she had not personally booked her middle seat on American Airlines, but that it had been booked for her by a company that paid to fly her to an event.

One Twitter user commented on American Airlines: “If your passengers come in all different shapes and sizes, why are your seats only wide enough for medium-sized people?”

“We offer a variety of chair sizes and styles so our customers can choose what’s best for them,” the business account replied before moving to a page that shows in which classes (economy, business, first) passengers can take a seat.

American Airlines did not respond to the Daily Mail’s request for comment.