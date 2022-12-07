Woman reveals the INSANE spreadsheets her boyfriend sent her documenting their shared expenses

One woman revealed that her ex-boyfriend sent her a monthly Excel spreadsheet that documented all of their shared expenses and mapped out everything he bought her for down to the last penny — including a $3.23 breakfast that consisted of a banana and a single slice of bread.

The woman, named Maddy, 26, from Toronto, Canada, recently explained on TikTok that her former flame — who she dated for three years — would create a document detailing all the things she owed him every month.

The color-coded spreadsheet included things from Maddy’s he’d paid for — like a Coke or a sandwich — that he expected her to pay back, as well as things that belonged to both of them — like an Uber ride or dinner — that he wanted her to pay. broke up.

And while she’s now calling it a “big red flag,” the 26-year-old told her followers in a now-viral TikTok video that it “didn’t bother her much” at the time.

Maddy explained on the video streaming platform that the monthly Excel document wasn’t that “shocking” to her at the time, as it was something that happened “gradually.”

Items included in the spreadsheet Morning juices – $9.12

Pastries – $9.31

Subway – $5.89

Burgers – $38.55

Uber ride – $15.95

Wine for his mother – $28.56

Sandwich and Coke – $8.57

Kebab – $16.98

Macaroons – $6.49

Beers – $21.23

Chicken Dinner – $35.89

“It wasn’t this big discussion or this shocking email that woke me up one morning. It was more like he gradually asked me to start sharing more things with him,” she said.

“For example, if he brought a bottle of wine on a date night, he would charge me $6. I know, that’s weird.

It got to the point where there were so many expenses juggling through both of our heads that he thought, “This is easier if I write it down.”

Since we were both at work and both on our computers, he thought it would be best to send it in an email.

‘That e-mail would gradually become a document and that would become the infamous excel. This was all over the course of a few years, so it wasn’t that shocking.’

She added that since she comes from a “financial background,” she wasn’t too alarmed at his approach to their spending as a couple, but added that she “definitely” didn’t find it “charming.”

Maddy revealed that he would send out the excel about once a month, and she even shared one with her followers. It included things like “cakes,” “burgers,” “morning juices,” “beers,” and “taxi” rides.

As you can see, he was nice enough to color code it. At the bottom of this, I think taking it out would be the total of everything I owed,” she explained.

Maddie said the man, whose name has not been released, once charged her $3.23 for a banana and sandwich. Shown above is an exchange between the couple discussing the Excel document

While Maddy wasn’t upset by the list during their relationship, she did admit that there was one thing that angered her: when the man, whose name was not revealed, charged her $3.23 for a single banana and a sandwich she ate while visiting his company. mom.

“I met his family once [the three years that we dated]. They lived in a different city, so it was hard to see them,” she explained.

“When we went on a trip to see them, like the good guy that I am, I brought a little gift basket with wine, nice soaps, candles and whatever, because I was going to be staying with his mother for a few days.

“The trip was fine, we mostly did our own thing, but we had dinner with the mother for dinner one night and breakfast one morning.

“Me and my boyfriend ended up paying for that dinner because it was a bit expensive and we wanted to treat his mom.

“Whatever, everything is fine. We come home from the trip and a few days later I get an email from my friend containing the Excel document.

“But I noticed there was a line in the Excel document that I was a little confused about. The line just said, “Breakfast, $3.23.”

Many people took to the comment section of her videos to share their thoughts, with one user calling it “super weird,” while another said her ex “needs therapy.”

“So I asked him, like, ‘Hey, what’s this $3.23 for breakfast?’ He looks straight at me and says, “Oh, that’s for the banana and piece of toast you ate at my mom’s.”

‘Excuse me sir? He was like, “You ate that, so you owe me and my mom money.” This man was terrified and tried to get me to pay for a banana and a piece of miracle bread. And I paid it, I gave him the $3.23.

“I wouldn’t stand for this again, but I did it for three years,” she concluded.

Splitting major expenses (bills, groceries, vacations, etc.) while living together is perfectly reasonable for two working adults. But asking you to pay for a banana and toast at his mom’s is super weird,” one viewer wrote.

“This is CRAZY,” added another. ‘I would hate to live like this. I can barely remember my daily expenses let alone do this.”

“It’s like living in a hotel and this is the cost of your minibar,” said another, while a fourth person commented, “The man needs a hobby and therapy.” Damn.’