Woman reveals ‘tech genius’ husband put a CHIP in her which that serves as a key and credit card

A woman who is married to a ‘tech genius’ has revealed that her husband implanted a chip in her hand, which serves as a key to his lavish mansion, leaving many people on the web intrigued.

Burgundy Waller, from Las Vegas, had a small chip placed in her hand in June 2020, allowing her to open doors and drawers in her home just by touching them.

Burgundy, now known as The Chip Girl online, has created quite a stir on the internet, going viral. tik tok sensation and gaining over three million followers for sharing some of the things the chip can do.

The small device, which is placed between the thumb and forefinger, uses radio frequency identification to respond to different objects.

The small device, which is placed between the thumb and index finger, uses radio frequency identification to respond to different objects.

Her husband has programmed it so that it can control just about everything in their huge mansion, including the doors, drawers, cabinets, and pantries.

Burgundy has documented every step of her journey with the chip online, even capturing the moment it was first implanted in her hand two years ago.

A ‘medical professional’ inserted it through ‘a small incision’ and admitted it hurt, but said the pain only lasted ‘like five seconds’.

“My techie husband convinced me to put a chip in my hand…” she began in the video, showing her and her husband sitting together before the procedure.

“I’m going to get a chip today with a key to our house, I’m so nervous,” she said.

It then showed her testing the new device on her front door, which opened as soon as she touched the security system with her hand.

‘Oh my God, my hand is a key! Are you kidding me?’ she said, excited.

In another TikTok, Burgundy explained that the main positive side is “never having to carry or worry about losing your key.”

Another version of the chip can even store credit card information. and Burgundy admitted on his TikTok account that he wants it, writing, “I guess it’s time for an update.”

To make things even cooler, her husband has a more technologically advanced chip that can store all sorts of information, including social media accounts and websites.

She explained in another video that all you have to do is hold your chip in someone’s iPhone and you can access any website or app of your choosing.

Another version of the chip can even store credit card information, meaning you’d just have to tap your wrist on a payment machine to buy something, and Burgundy admitted on her TikTok account that she wants it.

“It’s not fair, I have the old model,” he joked in another video. ‘My hand is just a key, I guess it’s time for an update.’