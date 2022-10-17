Woman reveals how she surfs while wearing high heels

This gravity-defying woman has amazed fans by donning high heels, playing tennis and even sipping coffee while reading a magazine – all while surfing.

Cassandra Lee first took up wakesurfing two years ago after playing water sports with her family for most of her childhood.

But the 29-year-old claims she was soon looking for her next challenge with friends suggesting she ‘do something fun’ on the board.

Keen to impress her friends, Cassandra then mastered wakesurfing while hitting a tennis ball on Stave Lake in Mission, British Columbia, Canada, while another clip shows her sipping coffee while reading a magazine.

In another jaw-dropping video, the counselor can even be seen effortlessly riding the waves in high heels.

Cassandra, from Vancouver, Canada, said: ‘I’ve been surfing for about eight years.

‘My family has always been very active and outdoors. We have always been out on the boat and we started water skiing.

‘I used to wakeboard and a few years ago I heard about wakesurfing.

‘My friend said I should do something fun, so I flew a kite and drank mugs of coffee [on the board] and I realized it was fun. I enjoyed making the silly videos.

‘One day my friends were talking about things I could do and I wondered if I could do it in heels.

‘It was actually fine. I got out, got down to business, and I was surprised.

‘I can’t walk that long in heels. It’s definitely harder because your balance is thrown off.

‘After I did it, people gave me a lot of other ideas.’

The wake surfer, who has also filmed herself playing tennis on the board, said her family has always been very active and outdoorsy.

Cassandra revealed that she is always looking for stunts on her board, including hula hooping, while on the water

Cassandra claims she’s always thinking about the next stunt – even hinting that a wedding day surf shoot could be on the cards.

Cassandra said: ‘In the video I’m moving with the wave and we’re just going really slow. We drive 5 km/h or max 8 km/h.

‘My father usually drives the boat, then my girlfriend, mother and brother help me. We pretty much go out as a family.

‘I think they were surprised when I made it [the heels trick]. They thought it was pretty cool.

Cassandra claims she’s always thinking about the next stunt – even hinting a wedding day surf shoot could be on the cards (pictured, on the lake)

‘They are super supportive and try to help with different ideas while filming the videos and cheering me on.

‘I don’t know what’s coming next – it’s hard to come up with other ideas.

‘Hopefully next year my boyfriend and I will actually be engaged and married and I’ll be able to do a wedding photo in my wedding dress with him in his suit.’

Despite each trick looking effortless, Cassandra claims some viewers were worried she might drown in heels – although she has been quick to reassure them she can “handle” it.

Cassandra said: ‘The reaction online is very varied. Some think it’s really cool, others think it’s very stupid, and that if I fall in my heels, I can’t swim.

“Of course safety measures are in place and I make sure I can swim in heels. I don’t do any tricks I don’t think I can do.

‘Others challenge their friends to try it too.

“There is a rope tied to the boat that I use to stand up. When I’m up, I throw the rope into the boat.

‘Because you ride so slowly during wake surfing, it’s like falling into waves. It’s really easy on your body and doesn’t hurt if you fall.’