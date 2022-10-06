Woman reveals she's married to a man 17 YEARS her junior and people mistake him for her SON

A woman with a 17-year age difference has revealed how strangers often mistake her husband for her son.

Serena says, “For us, age is just a number when it comes to love.

“Dan is my soul mate and it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks.”

Serena met Dan, a musician, in November 2014 while touring the US and performing at music gigs.

She said, “We met in New York and I couldn’t take my eyes off him.

‘He was dreamy and his soulful voice was fascinating.

“Dan was obviously decades younger than me, but I found him so attractive.”

That night, Serena found out that Dan was 22, which made him almost 20 years younger, as Serena was about to turn 40.

Serena said, “When Dan found out my age, he didn’t care. We flirted all night. It was a sensation.’

The next day, Serena found Dan on Facebook and messaged him offering to show him around town.

The pair met and immediately felt a connection as sparks flew between them.

Serena said, “We spent the day together in New York and Dan even serenaded me with his guitar in Central Park.

“It was so romantic, we kissed later that night. We spent the next days together.

“We both knew it was an affair from the start. After all, he lived on the other side of the world.”

Later that week, Dan continued his tour and the couple parted ways.

But fate brought them back together the following month.

Serena said, “I was at my best friend’s wedding in Los Angeles when Dan called to say he’d missed his connecting flight to Australia and was in town.

“I was so excited and invited him to the hotel where I was staying.

“It was magical to see him again. It was as if I had known him all my life.’

Unfortunately, Dan returned to Australia the next day, but the couple kept in touch and continued to talk every day, despite the distance between them.

“I’ve never felt this way with a man before. I missed him so much.

“Meanwhile, my friends were trying to get me on dates. I went out to dinner with one man, but all I could think about was Dan.’

Serena wanted nothing more than to be with Dan, but knew the two couldn’t be together because they lived in completely different places.

But as fate would have it, Dan dropped a bomb on Serena in 2015 and told her he was moving to the US.

‘I was so excited. I couldn’t wait to see him,” Serena said.

Two months later, in May, Serena and Dan were finally reunited.

The couple were ecstatic that they were finally together, but knew they had to break the shocking news of their age difference with their families.

“We told our families and they were shocked at first, but they were happy for us.

“My friends, on the other hand, grilled Dan when they met him.

“Since he was so young, they asked what his intentions were.

“One was judgmental and thought he was using me, but after a while they could tell Dan loved me.”

Over time, Serena’s friends even gave the couple their own nicknames that rightly referred to their unique relationship.

They started calling Serena a “cougar” and called Dan her “toy boy.”

And while Serena’s friends called her cougar, she didn’t mind and noted that she even liked the idea of ​​being with a man almost 20 years her junior.

Serena said, “I was honored. I was proud to be with a younger man.

‘Now I call myself the ‘queen of the cougars’. Me and Dan laugh about it.’

In December 2016, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level and the two soon got married at City Hall.

After the two got married, they decided to combine business with pleasure and Serena became Dan’s manager.

But soon strangers started making comments, which hurt the lovebirds.

Serena explains: “I once responded to an age difference post on Facebook and people accused Dan of being a gold digger, which was hurtful.

“When Dan, when Dan played a show, people would ask me if I was his mother.

“Young women attacked Dan and asked me if my son was single.

“It was disturbing at first, and I’d tell them I was his wife.

“But I soon started laughing about it.”

Serena added: “Dan looks fantastic and gets asked for ID everywhere, which is funny.”

“Whenever we went shopping or eating out, people constantly thought he was my son too,” she continued.

“I knew I was almost twenty years older than him, so I could be mistaken for his mother. It made sense.’

Despite cruel comments from trolls, Serena and Dan focus on each other and are grateful every day that they met.

“It took me about forty years to finally find my husband, but he was well worth the wait.”