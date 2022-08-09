Woman reveals she lets her friend breastfeed her baby so she can drink alcohol

A woman has revealed that she breastfed her friend’s baby after she had too much to drink, leaving TikTok users nauseous after seeing the mother of one prioritize alcohol over her baby.

Grace, from Florida, who uses gregariously_grace on TikTok, took to social media to share a video of her boyfriend breastfeeding her baby, leaving many social media users writhing in disgust.

The video, which has been viewed more than 1.2 million times, shows Grace’s girlfriend breastfeeding Grace’s baby as she watched idly.

In the video, she wrote, “Having a few drinks makes your friend feed your baby.”

And while a few users offered Grace their support, most users couldn’t believe she was letting someone else breastfeed her baby “for the sake of” a drink.

Florida-based mom Grace, who uses gregariously_grace on TikTok, took to social media to share a video of her boyfriend breastfeeding her baby

After receiving praise and disdain from her more than 106,000 followers, Grace decided to post a follow-up video, in which her friend breastfed her baby again.

In her second video, Grace documented the moment her friend breastfed her baby while sitting to the side watching.

“My boyfriend has a seven-month-old baby. Her baby is out of state for the weekend.

“I had her nurse him to boost his immune system and also to relieve her burden,” she said in her follow-up video.

Grace added: “It’s absolutely okay to drink and feed. If you feel sober enough to drive, you can breastfeed.’

However, the mother-of-one noted that she breastfed her friend’s baby because she “trusted” her because her friend is also breastfeeding her own baby.

Many users supported the mother-of-one, while others faced judgment and health issues.

And while the mother-of-one may support breast milk sharing, the American Academy of Pediatrics “discourages” the informal sharing of milk.

The informal sharing of breast milk refers to transferring breast milk through direct breastfeeding to a baby, despite the breast milk not having gone through the milk bank protocols.

The video has sparked debate among TikTok users and health experts as the AAP discourages informal sharing of milk due to health risks

The mum-of-one shared a video of herself holding a Truly in one hand and her baby in the other’ Grace showed her drinking the Truly as her five-month-old baby cried in her arms

The Dangers of Informal Sharing of Milk: The FDA noted that there are many risks to informal milk-sharing, which refers to transferring breast milk to a baby through direct breastfeeding, despite the breast milk not going through milk bank protocols.

The first risk is the transmission of diseases, including HIV and bacteria.

Another risk is exposure to chemical contaminants such as illegal and prescription drugs.

The third risk is food contamination

“Informal milk sharing is discouraged by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), but has become increasingly popular, most likely due to online milk sharing groups and personal anecdotes shared on parenting blogs.”

A recent study found that 50 percent of the 650 mothers who participated were not concerned about the safety of sharing breast milk.

a relative study found that most online milk sharing blog posts emphasized informal milk sharing without addressing health risks.

Furthermore, the FDA noted that there are many health risks associated with the informal sharing of breast milk, including exposure to infectious diseases, including HIV, to chemical contaminants, such as illegal drugs, and to a limited number of prescription medications that may be in breast milk.

And while the mantra for new breastfeeding moms was “breasts are best,” many women may choose to breastfeed their child or be unable to breastfeed.

This can result in informal sharing, which can lead to safety risks for the child.

“Women who are unable to produce enough milk to exclusively breastfeed their child can supplement infant formula with formula or donor breast milk available from official milk banks,” the AAP said.

The Human Milk Banking Association of North America has different guidelines and protocols when receiving donated milk.

The milk received by the HMBANA is screened, pooled and cultured to ensure babies are not exposed to harmful bacteria or contaminants.

Despite the warnings against sharing milk informally, many like Grace choose to take the risk.

Grace’s video got more than 43,000 likes and a lot of comments from her followers, many of them expressing their concerns and even adding that she showed that drinks were “more important” than her baby.

“No, my baby is more important than drinks,” said one user.

Another user added: ‘Wow, I’m surprised how many people support this, I’m not sure I’d be thrilled, but fair enough!’

‘In an emergency, absolutely only [not] for you with a drink,” commented another user.

“Why do people think that’s okay,” another user wrote.

One user said: ‘Donated milk in a bottle yes, but not straight from the tap.’

‘Too intimate, no chance. Don’t drink,” said another.

Another user added: ‘For some reason, the thought of someone else feeding my baby always made me so uncomfortable. Definitely a hanging for me!’

And while most of her followers were shocked, some users expressed support for the mother-of-one.

‘This is gorgeous. You can still breastfeed after a drink or two (or three), but if a friend can help – why not. I would be honored to do this,” one user wrote.

“When they say it takes a village, that’s what they mean,” says another user.

One user said, ‘This is so beautiful. If only we could go back to the “it takes a village” mentality. Plus kudos to the mama who didn’t want to take the risk.’

Another added: ‘This is real femininity, sisterhood. This is what we used to do. It remains a beautiful moment. A woman who is the most intimate, sacred…’