Woman reveals how she escaped from a mountain of debt after becoming addicted to Afterpay

Melbourne woman Annabelle Cannon once had an Afterpay addiction

A young office worker has revealed how she has gone from an Afterpay obsessed to building an impressive investment portfolio in just nine months.

Annabelle Cannon, 27, once happily reloaded everything for afterpay — from emergency flights to theme park tickets and even shampoo.

But it wasn’t until July of last year that the Melbourne woman realized that her debts were catching up with her.

“I looked at my statements and saw that I’ve been paying back every two weeks for over 18 months,” she said.

“It became such a bad habit, instead of waiting a day or two for payday or thinking if I really needed anything, I would refund it to Afterpay,” she said.

She often had good intentions to “pay it back early,” especially when buying things like hair care through the platform, but she rarely stuck to the plan.

“I would forget and suddenly I would pay it back in four installments,” she said,

“Sometimes I paid for things, months later I didn’t even have it anymore.”

She would love to stack new clothes, outings and even hair products on her Afterpay accounts

She even put this trip to Dreamworld on Afterpay after first creating an account for supplies

Realizing she had a problem was sobering for Annabelle who paid off her debts and deleted the app.

Then she evaluated her budget, built an emergency savings account and started investing using sharesa platform that helped her make her financial decisions.

She and her partner talked about their long-term financial goals, which are to travel the world and retire well, and “all was well.”

She continued to put her extra money into super and investments and savings and it turned out that she had saved a sound financial footing.

But early this year, Annabelle faced a series of heavy, unavoidable costs that culminated in the breaking of her vacuum.

“It was the last thing that went wrong, and we considered buying a cheap one and saving up for a good one, but then decided to put it on After-Pay.”

The decision was financially sound, she believes, but what came next was not.

“I fell down the rabbit hole and before I knew it, I was paying off more than $300 every week,” she said.

At one point, things got so bad that Annabelle couldn’t pay her rent.

“I’ve never been in a financial situation where I wasn’t able to cover my main living expenses,” she said.

This was a wake-up call for the young woman who freely admits that she is a spender rather than a saver.

She left the platform and was absent for nine months until she relapsed – getting into debt so much she struggled to pay her rent

“I told my friends and family my situation and told them I couldn’t do anything fun for eight weeks,” she said.

“My last installment will be out this week – then I’ll delete the app forever,” she added.

What shocks Annabelle most about things like Afterpay is how quickly total costs and loan limits can add up.

“Because I paid off everything, they were happy to automatically increase my limits, it got to $2,500 at one point,” she said.

Annabelle continues to supplement her investment portfolio and saves minimally until she removes the Afterpay app again.

“I’ve been bad, but I’m back,” she said.

“To me, spending money is like the toxic friend — begging to do something you’ll regret later,” she said.

Annabelle said that being open and honest with friends and family is the best way to make sure you don’t spend too much money.

She advises people to explain their budget to their friends so that they can do things that everyone can afford.